Eva Green Is Netflix ‘The Witcher’s Yennefer in Stunning Fan Art

With much of the casting up in the air for The Witcher Netflix series, fans are putting in their own picks for who should play some of our favourite characters. Case and point, this stunning re-imagining of Eva Green as The Witcher’s Yennefer!

You may know Miss Green from movies like Sin City: A Dame to Kill for, 300: Rise of an Empire, Camelot, and more but she’s also no stranger to video games either! Green also played Vesper Lynd in Quantum of Solance and she’s definitely got the sorceress magic in her eyes! She’s a unique name to put into the hat as Yennefer, softer than the previously mentioned Odette Annabele.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Eva Green has been a huge fan pick in all of the Reddit boards alongside Rachel Weisz, but it will be interesting to see who the Netflix crew actually casts with shooting set to begin next month.

With so much controversy surrounding a potential casting leak for Ciri and the showrunner’s recent hiatus from Twitter due to the hostile shift in feedback, the pressure is certainly being felt for the creative team.

Regardless of fan concern – which would be there no matter what, knowing that the author of the books is right there with the Netflix crew should comfort those fans most curious about each new development. Andrzej Sapkowski seems to trust the team to handle his property with care, and we should too.

At this point in time, the only confirmed casting we have is that of Man of Steel’s Henry Cavill as the show’s protagonist: Geralt of Rivia. We also know that the release window for the new series is set for sometime in 2019, though a specific date has yet to be released.

So what do you think about Eva Green as Yennefer for the upcoming The Witcher television show adaptation? Would she be a hit, or do you have someone else in mind? Sound off with your dream picks in the comment section below! You can also check out our top picks for Miss Ciri right here to see the different directions the character can go in regarding recent leaks.