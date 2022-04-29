The Witcher: Blood Origin Release Window Potentially Leaked

✖

The upcoming six-part, live-action limited prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin does not currently have a firm release date on Netflix yet, but as of the post-credits teaser from The Witcher Season 2 late last year, it is expected to release at some point this year. And according to a new rumor, The Witcher: Blood Origin is currently looking at an October release this year.

This comes from Redanian Intelligence, which has a solid track record of covering Netflix's Witcher franchise, but the rumor is explicitly labeled as something it could not independently verify. Someone claiming to have an inside source has told the site that October 2022 is the current window, but as with anything unverified like this, it should be taken with a grain of salt.

Here is the logline previously provided by Netflix for The Witcher: Blood Origin:

"Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal 'conjunction of the spheres,' when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one."

The announced cast for the show includes Sophia Brown as Éile, Michelle Yeoh as Scían, Laurence O'Fuarain as Fjall, Mirren Mack as Merwyn, Lenny Henry as Balor, Jacob Collins-Levy as Eredin, Lizzie Annis as Zacaré, Huw Novelli as Callan "Brother Death," Francesca Mills as Meldof, Amy Murray as Fenrik, Nathaniel Curtis as Brían, Zach Wyatt as Syndril, and Dylan Moran as Uthrok One-Nut.

Declan de Barra is the showrunner for The Witcher: Blood Origin and an executive producer while The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will act as an executive producer. The Witcher franchise creator and author Andrzej Sapkowski will also serve as creative consultant on the series. According to the original announcement of the series, Jason Brown and Sean Daniel of Hivemind as well as Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films will also be executive producers. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming limited prequel series right here.

