Henry Cavill Took Geralt’s Witcher Costume Home With Him

Netflix’s adaptation of The Witcher series of novels by author Andzrej Sapkowski is now available on the streaming platform, and as such, a wealth of information about the series is hitting the internet, both from internal promotions and interviews with the cast, crew, and so on. The show, if you’re somehow not aware, stars Henry Cavill (Man of Steel) as Geralt of Rivia, the eponymous witcher. As with any major production, certain props or costumes become somewhat iconic, and it turns out that Cavill actually kept what might arguably be the most iconic part of the show: Geralt’s witcher gear.

“I took it all home,” Cavill says when asked whether he took anything home in an interview with NME — and specifically about the costume. “It’s not so easy to put on, and it took two hours of hair and makeup every day, so that’s just sitting at home looking cool.”

Now, admittedly, there’s a second season of The Witcher on the way from Netflix already. There’s a possibility that Cavill is simply holding onto the stuff until that really starts up. Alternatively, he’s spirited away maybe the coolest bit of the first season, and the second will feature entirely new gear. There is, of course, a third option: Geralt’s gear wears out so fast that Cavill has a screen-used set that wouldn’t be used again even if the production held onto it.

Here’s how Netflix describes the series:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The first eight-episode season of Netflix’s The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest adaptation right here.