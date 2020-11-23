✖

Netflix's The Witcher has released a very special holidays-themed trailer today that really needs to be seen to be believed. Essentially, the folks over at the streaming platform have taken a bunch of footage from the first season and... well, added a bit of "Witchmas" flair to it. That includes the likes of Santa hats, presents, colorful lights, and more. Even Geralt can't hate the holidays, right?

As with the previous trailer that included mostly old footage, it looks like there is maybe a shot or two from Season 2, but it's hard to tell with how fast it all goes by. There's a chance it's just alternate footage from the first season. Either way, you can check out the new altered holiday trailer for yourself below:

Save your sleds for another day,

for now is a time to simply slay.

Tis the season of #Witchmas. pic.twitter.com/RoWhLCJ08G — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) November 23, 2020

The first season of The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes is now available on Netflix. Making The Witcher, a documentary special, is also available to stream on Netflix. The first eight-episode season of Netflix's The Witcher is also, also available to stream on the platform now. There is no telling when Season 2 will launch at this point.

Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix's The Witcher right here.

Have you had a chance to watch Netflix's The Witcher? Are you looking forward to the eventual Season 2? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!