The Witcher Season 2: Vilgefortz and Stregobor Argue in Deleted Scene

Alongside the recent release of The Witcher Season 2 on Netflix, the streaming platform has been sharing insight and behind-the-scenes information about the second season. That includes, but is not limited to, several deleted scenes, including one between Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu) and Stregobor (Lars Mikkelsen). In it, the two characters match wits while arguing the merits of Yennefer’s decisions.

More specifically, The Witcher Season 2 sees Vilgefortz and Tissaia (MyAnna Buring) attempting to wrest control of the mages of Aretuza. This butts up against the machinations of Stregobor, of course, and it would appear that the deleted scene takes place after the return of Yennefer to Aretuza. The two characters essentially argue about their political ambitions while using Yennefer’s actions at Sodden as a cudgel. It’s not all that surprising it was cut; while a nice bit of character exploration for both characters, it isn’t strictly necessary. You can check it out for yourself below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/witchernetflix/status/1474409548588924929

In case you somehow missed it, Netflix previously announced The Witcher Season 3 as well as some kind of show for kids and families. The first eight-episode season of Netflix‘s The Witcher is now available on Netflix as well as the second eight-episode season as of December 17th. Making The Witcher, a documentary special, is also available to stream on Netflix. The first season of The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes is also, also available to stream on the platform now. And last, but not least, the anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is also now available.

Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca — among others. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix’s The Witcher right here.

Are you excited about the recent season of Netflix’s The Witcher? Would you have liked this scene between Vilgefortz and Stregobor to have made the cut? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!