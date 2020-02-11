The Witcher: How to Get Your Very Own Witcher Sword

Thanks in part to the popularity of Netflix’s The Witcher, the entire franchise — books, video games, and just about anything else — has seemingly seen a significant, corresponding jump in popularity. Given the Witcher fever gripping the world, chances are that you or someone you know has entertained the idea of either getting or figuring out whether it would be possible to get a sword like the ones featured in the franchise. The good news is: there is definitely a way, but the bad news is they are exactly as expensive as you might imagine.

More specifically, the Polish swordsmith Kaer Morhen Forge appears to craft and sell steel and silver swords, among other Witcher accessories. They claim swords are only made on commission, however, which means the price can vary depending on various factors. “Depending on the model and the details, the swords range from 400 euro for a basic one, advanced – 500, supreme – 700 to master swords at 900 euro,” the FAQ reads. For reference, that’s around $440 at the lowest to $1,000 at the highest, and that’s not even accounting for runes, scabbards, and the like.

You can check out an example of their replica of Geralt of Rivia’s steel sword below:

Here’s how Netflix describes the series:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is currently available on… a whole bunch of platforms, the most recent of which being the Nintendo Switch. The first eight-episode season of Netflix’s The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest adaptation right here.

