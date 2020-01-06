This ’90s Trailer for Netflix’s The Witcher Is Perfect

Netflix’s The Witcher, the streaming platform’s adaptation of the Witcher series of books by author Andrzej Sapkowski, certainly seems to be a hit with audiences despite the overall mixed response from critics. The series, at least in its first season, can occasionally come off as a sometimes-campy fantasy throwback, which is why this fan-made ’90s trailer is a perfect distillation of it.

The ’90s trailer by Jason Alan Dewey basically is what it sounds like: a ’90s version of what a trailer for Netflix’s The Witcher might have looked like over two decades ago. There’s the classic VHS quality markers, the font choices, the song choice (which is from the show, but a metal cover like other fantasy genre shows of the time might have used) and more that really drive the point home. Plus, the use of footage from the series, quickly edited to the music in order to credit specific actors? Perfect.

Here’s how Netflix describes the series:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The first eight-episode season of Netflix’s The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest adaptation right here.