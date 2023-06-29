Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth Announced

A new Blade Runner video game has been announced by Annapurna Interactive. Blade Runner is one of the most beloved sci-fi franchises out there, even if it's not the biggest success on a commercial level. Both the Blade Runner films have been critical hits and praised for their visual style, world building, noir themes, and more. It has had a stranglehold on the genre for the longest time, but hasn't managed to have a modern video game despite its incredibly immersive setting. There was a point and click game a couple of decades ago which did get a remaster not long ago, but fans have wanted a new game in that world for quite a while.

With that said, Annapurna Interactive is developing a new game in the franchise which appears to be canon to the films. The game is called Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth and takes place between Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049. Details are fairly scarce right now, but we do know the game will center around a world after the Black Out, a 10 day power outage in Los Angeles where replicants made an effort to destroy the database that included their information, preventing blade runners from hunting them down. As of right now, we have no idea if characters from the films will appear in this game or even exactly what kind of game this will be. Is it action? Is it a visual novel? Is it another point and click? We simply do not know quite yet! What we do know is that it's very much using the visual language of the films for its world.

A new Blade Runner TV series is also in the works at Amazon, but details are even more scarce on that project. Ideally, we will hear more about Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth sooner rather than later, but it currently has no release date. The game is slated to come to PC and consoles, though we currently don't know which ones.

