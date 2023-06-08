Blade Runner Gets Trio of Gorgeous Laurent Durieux Prints From Bottleneck Gallery

Ridley Scott's Blade Runner is considered one of the most prolific adventures in science fiction, not only for its themes about what it truly means to be human, but also thanks to its moody and evocative neo-noir aesthetic. The film has been honored in various ways over the last 40 years, thanks to its ambitious imagery, though artist Laurent Durieux may have created some of the most jaw-dropping art in honor of the film yet. A new set of posters, released through Bottleneck Gallery, manages to capture the mood and tone of the movie, while also offering his signature style. You can head to Bottleneck Gallery now to purchase these timed prints, which are available through Sunday, June 11th at 11:59 p.m. ET.

While the studio released a selected number of limited variants of each poster, the popularity of the film and the artist saw these editions selling out almost immediately. Luckily, the timed edition of the prints are of an open edition number and will be determined once sales close. Additionally, anyone who purchases the complete set will get free concept print of the designs.

The three prints are as follows:

(Photo: Bottleneck Gallery)

"Memories in Green" by Laurent Durieux

Screen print

24 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered timed edition

Edition size will be determined by the number of prints sold through Sunday, June 11th at 11:59 p.m. ET

$75

(Photo: Bottleneck Gallery)

"The Final Chess Game" by Laurent Durieux

Screen print

24 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered timed edition

Edition size will be determined by the number of prints sold through Sunday, June 11th at 11:59 p.m. ET

$75

(Photo: Bottleneck Gallery)

"No Expectation Boulevard" by Laurent Durieux

Even though the variants of the poster are all sold out, they're well worth checking out, as they are equally as gorgeous as the timed editions.

Confirming just how much potential remains in the premise of the original film, in which our future reveals that lifelike androids have become indistinguishable from humans, Amazon Studios is currently in development on the TV series Blade Runner 2099, which takes place 50 years after the 2017 film Blade Runner 2049.

