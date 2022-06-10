Blade Runner Game Reportedly in the Works

✖

A new Blade Runner video game is reportedly in the works, but it likely won't release for quite a while. The Blade Runner series helped cement the cyberpunk genre in cinema and expand sci-fi to new heights when Ridley Scott's original film released in the 80s. Although it wasn't a huge hit at the time, it went on to become a massively revered film that has inspired countless directors, video games, and more. Its legacy carried on in 2017 when Blade Runner 2049 released as a legacy sequel that continued the story and expanded the world in new ways. The film didn't perform well at the box office, but was showered in praise by critics and even got some love at the Oscars.

Despite its massive impact on pop culture, there haven't been many significant attempts at a video game. There was a Blade Runner game in the 90s that is beloved by fans, but that's really the only notable attempt to bring the franchise to gaming. According to Tom Henderson via Try Hard Guides, developer 110 Industries is reportedly working on a new Blade Runner game with the expectation to release it by 2025. The report also notes that the game already has a brief cinematic teaser trailer and will likely be released to the public very soon. It's unclear if this will happen this weekend at the Xbox summer showcase or be something that happens later in the year. Regardless, this should be exciting news for fans.

110 Industries is a relatively new studio and are working on titles like Wanted: Dead and Vengeance is Mine, but their games don't lack any kind of production value and look like really original games. Whether or not they will be able to successfully capture what people love about Blade Runner remains to be seen, but they seem capable. Amazon is also working on a Blade Runner TV series with Ridley Scott that will seemingly continue the story from the films, but details are scarce on the project.

