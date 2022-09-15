Blade Runner 2099 Coming To Prime Video

A new, limited series tracking the next fifty years of the Blade Runner franchise is coming to the small screen. Amazon Studios today announced that it has greenlit the new live-action limited series Blade Runner 2099, from Alcon Entertainment and Scott Free Productions. Legendary filmmaker Ridley Scott will serve as an executive producer, along with Silka Luisa (Shining Girls), who will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Michael Green (Logan), who wrote the film Blade Runner 2049, is set as a non-writing executive producer. There is no specific timetable for release on the platform, but Blade Runner 2099 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

"The original Blade Runner, directed by Ridley Scott, is considered one of the greatest and most influential science-fiction movies of all time, and we're excited to introduce Blade Runner 2099 to our global Prime Video customers," said Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios. "We are honored to be able to present this continuation of the Blade Runner franchise, and are confident that by teaming up with Ridley, Alcon Entertainment, Scott Free Productions, and the remarkably talented Silka Luisa, Blade Runner 2099 will uphold the intellect, themes, and spirit of its film predecessors."

"We are delighted to continue our ﻿working relationship with our friends at Amazon," Alcon Entertainment co-CEOs and co-founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson added. " And we are beyond excited to continue to extend the Blade Runner canon into a new realm with the provocative storyline that Silka has created. Audiences first discovered Ridley Scott's brilliant vision for Blade Runner 40 years ago, and since then, it has become one of the most influential science-fiction films of all time. Denis Villeneuve's follow-up sequel, Blade Runner 2049, then became one of the best reviewed sequels of all time. So, we recognize that we have a very high bar to meet with this next installment. Together with Silka and our partners at Amazon, and Scott Free Productions, we hope that we can live up to that standard and delight audiences with the next generation of Blade Runner."

Other producers on the project include Alcon Entertainment co-founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, Alcon's head of television Ben Roberts, David W. Zucker and Clayton Krueger from Scott Free Productions, Cynthia Yorkin, Frank Giustra, and Isa Dick Hackett. In addition, Tom Spezialy has joined the writers room and will also serve as an executive producer.

There are no details on the plot yet, or whether any characters will recur from previous installments -- although the fifty-year time jump certainly makes that feel unlikely.

In 2011, Alcon Entertainment secured film, television, and ancillary franchise rights to produce prequels and sequels to the 1982 science-fiction thriller Blade Runner. Since that time, Alcon has financed and produced the critically acclaimed epic Blade Runner 2049, which earned rave reviews and won two Academy Awards, as well as the recent Blade Runner: Black Lotus, an anime series that debuted late last year on Adult Swim and Crunchyroll. The property is also still active in comics.