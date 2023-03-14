Blade Runner 2099 Series Taps Game of Thrones Director

Amazon Prime Video is all-in on the franchise game, following the debut of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power last year. The streamer is working on TV adaptations to popular video game franchises like Tomb Raider, Fallout, and God of War. Amazon is also working on bringing the world of Blade Runner to TV screens, which will continue on in the world built by Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049.

Blade Runner 2099 is a live-action series in the works at Amazon, with original Blade Runner director Ridley Scott executive producing. This week, a director was added to the show's ranks. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Game of Thrones director Jeremy Podeswa has joined Blade Runner 2099 to direct the pilot and serve as an executive producer.

Podeswa directed multiple episodes of Game of Thrones, including the Season 6 premiere, Season 7 premiere, and Season 7 finale. He has also worked on shows like The Mosquito Coast, The Pacific, and Boardwalk Empire.

Shining Girls' Sila Luisa is serving as showrunner on Blade Runner 2099, with Logan writer Michael Green signed on to executive produce. Tom Spezialy is also an executive producer, in addition to taking on a role in the writers room.

"The original Blade Runner, directed by Ridley Scott, is considered one of the greatest and most influential science-fiction movies of all time, and we're excited to introduce Blade Runner 2099 to our global Prime Video customers," Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios, said when Blade Runner 2099 was announced "We are honored to be able to present this continuation of the Blade Runner franchise, and are confident that by teaming up with Ridley, Alcon Entertainment, Scott Free Productions, and the remarkably talented Silka Luisa, Blade Runner 2099 will uphold the intellect, themes, and spirit of its film predecessors."

"We are delighted to continue our ﻿working relationship with our friends at Amazon," Alcon Entertainment co-CEOs and co-founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson added. " And we are beyond excited to continue to extend the Blade Runner canon into a new realm with the provocative storyline that Silka has created. Audiences first discovered Ridley Scott's brilliant vision for Blade Runner 40 years ago, and since then, it has become one of the most influential science-fiction films of all time. Denis Villeneuve's follow-up sequel, Blade Runner 2049, then became one of the best reviewed sequels of all time. So, we recognize that we have a very high bar to meet with this next installment. Together with Silka and our partners at Amazon, and Scott Free Productions, we hope that we can live up to that standard and delight audiences with the next generation of Blade Runner."

Are you excited to see the story of Blade Runner continue? Let us know in the comments!