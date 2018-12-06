New ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Specialist Teased

Earlier this week, the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 team over at Treyarch teased the possible return of Hijacked to the online experience. Now the studio is back and teasing something else, this time a new operator.

Captioned simply “The Distruption is coming,” fans immediately took to the comments to speculate what the latest Operator would have to offer.

With a constant rotation of new content, a new Blackout map update on the horizon, and a new Zombie DLC on the way, it’s easy to get excited about the latest in the long-standing Call of Duty franchise.

For those that are a fan of the Blackout battle royale mode, there are even more changes ahead. “For our Blackout players: prepare for big changes coming to the game,” read Treyarch’s latest post over on Reddit. “We’ve got an extensive set of features, events, and more surprises planned for the future of Blackout, and we’re excited to share more details on everything coming in our next update in a dedicated post later this week.”

As for what else is new for the Multiplayer side of the game, the team made a few key changes to Scorestreaks, Challenges, Custom Games, and more:

Specialists Updated Nomad’s K9-Unit AI to address an issue that prevented Juneau from pathing to enemies under certain circumstances.

Scorestreaks RC-XD Targeting diamond now only displays for enemies in line of sight. Dart Targeting diamond now only displays for enemies in line of sight.

Challenges “Bring the Pain” Challenge now properly only tracks EKIAs with Operator Mods on the Saug 9mm, MOG 12, Mozu, and VKM 750.

CWL Custom Games Fixed an issue with displaying friendly name and health UI after the player died in the first round of CWL Search and Destroy. Closed an exploit that could allow players to spectate the enemy team while playing CWL Control.

Stability Fixed a crash that could occur when loading a Custom Game with Bots and Custom Classes disabled.



To check out what else is new in the latest update, mosey on over to the full patch notes right here. As for the game itself, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.