New Darksiders 3 Gameplay Footage Revealed

Fury is on her way and Darksiders III continues to hype of fans of this infamous franchise. Besides the fact that we’ll get to see Fury in all of her fury, we’ve also got some amazing collector’s editions to look forward to as well! But it’s not just cool statues and in-game content that the devs are sharing, we’ve got an even closer look at some brand new gameplay!

The latest look at some real-time in-game footage comes from IGN Spain and gives us more of an idea of how Fury will move in the upcoming title, while also showing off some of the more traditional combat mechanics that fans of the series have to look forward to.

Seeing the dyamics of Fury’s movements is pretty interesting, especially when comparing it to Darksiders 2. Her hair flows with her, making the movement of her whip that much more fluid and easy to follow.

Though we already knew what she would look like and what kind of weapons she’d have, it is nice to see the whole package once more in the game itself. The toggles between guided scenes and full gameplay also appear to be incredibly smooth, which was a huge complain with the first game for its delayed combat mechanics.

Overall, it’s looking pretty good and appears to remain faithful to what so many loved about the first two games in the series.

As far as the official description goes for the upcoming game:

“Players take on the role of Fury in her quest to hunt down and dispose of the Seven Deadly Sins. The Charred Council calls upon Fury to battle from the heights of heaven down through the depths of hell in a quest to restore humanity and prove that she is the most powerful of the Horsemen. As a mage, Fury relies on her whip and magic to restore the balance between good and evil. The expansive, Darksiders III game world is presented as an open-ended, living, free-form planet Earth that is dilapidated by war and decay, and overrun by nature. Fury will move back and forth between environments to uncover secrets while advancing the Darksiders IIIstory.”

Darksiders III will be dropping for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on November 27th!