New Dungeons & Dragons Set to Explore Multiverse

Dungeons & Dragons is celebrating its fiftieth anniversary this year, and as such there are plenty of newly announced books, podcasts, and collaborations already announced by Wizards of the Coast for release this year that will keep the celebrations flowing for decades of this beloved franchise. One of the newest announcements has revealed the officially licensed Dungeons & Dragons Worlds & Realms: Adventures from Greyhawk to Faerûn and Beyond by Adam Lee, which will dive into the fantastical settings of D&D.

The official description for this exploration of the D&D multiverse reads:

"Worlds & Realms is an illustrated, story-driven retrospective celebrating the immersive worldbuilding of D&D since the iconic game's inception in 1974. Legendary mage Mordenkainen takes adventurers on a fantastical journey through the multiverse, delving into memorable and fascinating lore and locations across all five editions of the game.

With Mordenkainen's guidance, readers will revisit worlds that have come to define D&D over the decades, from the familiar realms of the Material Plane to lands beyond the Astral Sea. Mordenkainen's philosophical musings provide a mage's-eye view of the worlds' unique features, creatures, and characters, captivating readers' imaginations as they learn more about the history and mysteries of the multiverse. Additionally, readers will join adventuring parties with inhabitants of each realm through exclusive short stories by award-winning contributors Jaleigh Johnson, Jody Houser and Eric Campbell, Jasmine Bhullar, and Geoffrey Golden.

Full of exciting and enchanting artwork showing fifty years of gameplay evolution from vintage D&D through the present, with original cover and chapter-opener illustrations, Worlds & Realms is a spellbinding tour of the strange and wonderful worlds of the multiverse, appealing to both new and long-standing fans alike."

If you're interested in taking this deep dive into Dungeons & Dragons lore, Worlds & Realms is available for pre-order now with the hardcover's retail price sitting at $50.00 USD, though there is a 7% off sale on Amazon at the time of writing this that drops the price a bit ahead of the release in October later this year. If the description and beautiful cover aren't enough to sell you on the upcoming book, you can also take Matt Mercer's words of praise into consideration:

"This incredible journey through the fantastical realms that inspired countless tables to roll dice together is both an educational and a visual treat! A wonderful collection that marries the history of the game with in-world stories and gorgeous art to present a unique and wondrous new way to engage, or re-engage, these worlds. I thoroughly enjoyed it."