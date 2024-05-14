Dungeons & Dragons Reveals 2024 Player's Handbook Cover Art

Dungeons & Dragons has revealed a first look at the cover art for the 2024 Player's Handbook. Today, Game Informer revealed several new pieces of artwork from the upcoming 2024 Player's Handbook, including both the front and back covers of the new book. Both pieces show an adventuring team in action, with a red dragon lurking in the foreground of the front cover art, while the party rides a bronze dragon on the back cover. Both pieces were made by Tyler Jacobson, who has created several iconic covers for Dungeons & Dragons in the recent past. Both images, courtesy of Game Informer, can be seen below:

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast/Tyler Jacobson)

The 2024 Player's Handbook is the first of three "revised" core rulebooks scheduled for release later this year and in early 2025. While the rulebooks will continue to feature 5th edition rules, the rules have been updated and rebalanced, with several new subsystems and mechanics introduced. For instance, several subclasses have been re-worked in the 2024 Player's Handbook, including a new weapon mastery system tied to martial classes that provide fighters and other martial classes with the ability to deal secondary damage or effects based on what weapons they use.

Game Informer also revealed several tantalizing bits of new information, including the reveal that Greyhawk will appear in the new Core Rulebooks, which will be released later this year. Wizards of the Coast previously revealed that the Dungeon Master's Guide would feature a campaign setting guide and adventure, and Game Informer seems to hint that Greyhawk will fill that role in the new books. Game Informer also confirmed that the new Core Rulebooks will feature a revised spine treatment, with a full red spine as opposed to the current red and black treatment.

The 2024 Player's Handbook will be released on September 17, 2024.