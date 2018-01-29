New England Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski Stepping Up For Next Xbox Live Game Session This Week

(Photo: Xbox Wire)

The Super Bowl is next week, and a number of fans are excited to see the New England Patriots mix it up with the Philadelphia Eagles. And since football is such a hot thing right now, Microsoft has opted to make its next star-laden Xbox Live Session revolve around the unstoppable Madden NFL 18 – and they've just signed a hell of a player to take part.

The team announced on its Xbox Wire blog today that New England Patriots superstar Rob Gronkowski (or "Gronk" as some of you call him) will be stopping by to play some Madden tomorrow, alongside his former teammate LeGarrette Blount. The two will face off in virtual football competition to see who will take the trophy

The session will take place on Tuesday, January 30th at 5:30 PM PDT, and will be held at the Microsoft Store in the Mall of America. Fans are encouraged to attend the event in person, but for those that can't make it, it will also be live-streamed on Microsoft's Xbox channel over on Mixer.

As with previous Xbox Live Sessions, which have featured superstars playing big games in the past, Microsoft will be offering up prizes for fans that submit questions for both players. We're unsure of what these are, but they could consist of anything, from Xbox Live Marketplace credit to digital copies of Madden NFL 18, possibly the G.O.A.T. Edition. So there's certainly something for football fans to check out.

And the game will look better than ever, as the duo will be playing it on the Xbox One X console, enjoying everything that it has to offer in full 4K Ultra HD glory. This should be a huge selling point for those that don't have the game, especially since it's on sale this week, just in time for Super Bowl Sunday.

It should be an interesting face-off, and, man, how fun would it be to have Blount hand "Gronk" the upset? Some Eagle fans would certainly love to see that.

Madden NFL 18 is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Again, it's on sale if you missed out on it before.