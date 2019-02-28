New ‘Fortnite’ Season 8 Cosmetic Items Leak

A new season is here for Fortnite players and season 8 has definitely brought a breath of fresh life into the world of battle royale from Epic Games. From pirates, to volcanoes – it’s a very colorful upgrade from last season’s ice caps. Still, the dataminers wasted no time playing when it came to uncovering what sort of festive cosmetics await, and some of them are just really freaking weird.

Thanks to the incredible team over at FNBR, here’s our first look at some of the new cosmetic items potentially on the way:

Videos by ComicBook.com

On one hand, the sunflower-themed items are adorable … on the other hand, we’re not quite sure what Mezmer is supposed to be. Still, it’s true to Epic Games style with over-the-top designs and colorful natures.

Fortnite season 8 is now live and available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile players. For more about the new season, as per Epic Games:

“Season 8 has arrived and a monstrous volcano has appeared! Freed from the Ice King’s castle, the now-powerful Prisoner has brought fire and flame to Fortnite and its islands,” reads the latest blog post from the studio. “Pirates, Ninjas and a ship load of new fighters will tussle over treasure, battle with Pirate Cannons and uncover legendary loot. For those daring enough to explore, the new Lazy Lagoon and Sunny Steps locations are just a jump away with the help of Volcanic Vents. There are tons of new areas to explore and secrets to uncover. This season, X marks the spot!”

What do you think about the extensive cosmetic item leak? Any particular ones that stand out to you the most, or do you think last season had a better aesthetic? Sound off with your thoughts on the latest datamined finds in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!