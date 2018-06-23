New Gundam Breaker Launch Trailer Revealed

New Gundam Breaker is officially available today, worldwide, via the PlayStation 4, and to celebrate Bandai Namco has released a brand-new and epic launch trailer.

With the launch of New Gundam Breaker, GUNPLA culture (which is the art of building plastic Gundam model kits) now lives on in the digital world, enabling Gundam fans the chance to build their mobile suits from an endless supply of parts, and then take their creations into the heat of battle.

Being juiced by Unreal Engine 4, New Gundam Breaker is described as featuring robust customization options with a treasure trove of parts and movements that enable GUNPLA fans to create their dream mobile suits for single-player play or 3v3 online co-op combat.

According to Bandai Namco, only the best mobile suit builders and pilots stand a chance at conquering their enemies, collecting all the parts, and using the spoils of victory to create the ultimate mobile suits.

Speaking on the game’s launch, Eric Hartness, Vice President of Marketing at Bandai Namco Entertainment America had the following to say:

“Gundam and the art of building plastic model kits based on this storied franchise have been alive and well for decades, and now with New Gundam Breaker, we’re offering Gundam fans in the Americas an unprecedented way to construct, interact, and enjoy their mobile suit creations. We look forward to seeing players let their creativity run wild when building their custom mobile suits in New Gundam Breaker and the fierce battles that will surely follow.”

New Gundam Breaker is available, at the moment, exclusively on the PS4. A PC release is scheduled to arrive sometime later this summer.

Below, you can read more on the game, courtesy of a brief pitch from Bandai Namco:

Collect Gunpla parts with friends, and build the ultimate Gundam! Defeat your enemies with your Gunpla model, collect their parts, and use them to make and battle with your own custom Gundam in this all-new Gunpla action game!

All’s fair in love and Gunpla parts in New Gundam Breaker?! Power is everything at this school, and the evil Laplace Nest team rules from on high. Do you have what it takes to bring order to the school and peace to the girls’ hearts?!