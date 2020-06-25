New Hitman 3 Details Revealed

In a Twitch stream today, IO Interactive revealed new details surrounding Hitman 3, the final installment in the World of Assassination Trilogy. In the game, players take on the role of Agent 47 as they travel the world to complete various contracts. According to the publisher, Hitman 3 will feature six locations at launch, the first of which is Dubai. However, players can import previous locations from Hitman and Hitman 2, as well as progress and unlocks from the latter game. For longtime fans of the franchise, Hitman 3 already sounds like it could be the most ambitious entry yet!

In Hitman 3, Agent 47 is on a mission to bring down the partners of Providence. To do so, players will be tasked with completing some of the biggest contracts in the history of the series. Thankfully, players will have a lot of freedom to do so as they see fit. Players can take a stealth approach, or go in guns blazing. Whatever players choose, the world around Agent 47 will react accordingly. The action approach can result in death, while the stealth option might result in Agent 47 being escorted out of the building by security. Players can also choose to use different disguises, eavesdrop, and can even climb on rooftops.

In addition to these details, IO Interactive also revealed the main voice cast for the game. Olivia Hall will be voiced by Isaura Barbe-Brown, Lucas Grey by John Hopkins, Diana Burnwood by Jane Perry, The Constant by Philip Rosch, and Agent 47 himself will be voiced once again by David Bateson. Bateson has been voicing the character since the first game in the series, Hitman: Codename 47. Despite the title, Hitman 3 is actually the eighth entry in the series, so fans of the franchise have spent quite some time getting to know Bateson.

HITMAN 3 is available in January 2021. Today, we are happy to announce the main cast of the game. pic.twitter.com/zEmBmUSxhV — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) June 25, 2020

Hitman 3 will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC in January 2021. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on checking out Hitman 3? Are you a fan of the series?

