New ‘Jump Force’ Story Trailer Revealed

The team over at Bandai Namco has just revealed a brand new trailer for the anime mashup game Jump Force during this year’s Taipei Games Show and it gives us an even closer look at what’s to come in the journey ahead.

The game’s story is a wild trip where reality is thrown together with the Jump World. With the ever expanding threat of Venoms, the situation definitely looks dire and in need of backup. As for the main narrative, Bandai Namco tells us, “The sudden merger between the Real World and the Jump World, has resulted in chaos enveloping the Earth, with the invading villains leaving a trail of death, destruction and panic in their wake.

“To tackle this new threat, a new team of heroes, the Jump Force, is formed by Director Glover featuring the strongest fighters from across the manga universe. Players will be able to create their own hero, customising their look and fighting moves with elements from across all your favourite franchises, before joining up with the Jump Force to stop the villains in their tracks.”

The above trailer also shows off more about what is the cause behind this chaotic merger, the Onyx Book, which is something we’ve seen a little bit in the past as well.

The roster continues to grow at an impressive rate, blending amazing franchises from anime and manga together for an incredible gaming experience. Fans will be able to see for themselves what this world has in store when Jump Force releases on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on February 15, 2019!

