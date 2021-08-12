New McFarlane Toys Mortal Kombat Figures: Joker, Kotal Khan, and More

McFarlane Toys has opened up pre-orders for a new wave of 7-inch figures inspired by Mortal Kombat 11, and fans will want to jump all over them. For one thing, there's another Joker to collect, which may or may not be exciting to you given how many Jokers are in the McFarlane line. However, this wave also includes Kotal Kahn in his Cutter of Men skin, Shao Kahn in his Platnium Kahn skin, and Liu Kang in his Fighting Abbot skin.

Pre-orders for all of these figures are live here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now priced at $19.99 each. The release date is set for November 30th, and you won't be charged until the figures ship at both retailers. Entertainment Earth is also selling the figures in a case of 6 that includes doubles of Joker and Kotal Khan with free shipping. At the time of writing, the Shao Kahn and Kotal Kahn figures were also available to pre-order here at Walmart. Presumably, the other figures will be added soon (if they haven't already sold out).

Each of the new MK11 McFarlane Toys figures features over 22 points of articulation, accessories, and a display base. More specifically, the Joker comes with a cane and knife, Kotal Kahn comes with the Macuahuitl sword, Liu Kang comes with two pairs of hands and nunchucks, and Shao Kahn comes with a hammer.

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular fighting video game right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.