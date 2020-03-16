New Nintendo Direct Arriving Tomorrow

Nintendo fans already have quite a bit to look forward to this week. After an agonizing wait, Animal Crossing: New Horizons will finally release on Nintendo Switch this Friday. However, fans eager for something else to look forward to are in luck, as a new Nintendo Direct is set to air tomorrow! The presentation is the latest in Nintendo’s ongoing Indie World showcases, and thus will focus on some of the independent games headed to eShop over the next few months. As of this writing, Nintendo has not stated any of the games fans can anticipate seeing during the presentation.

The presentation is expected to last around 20 minutes, which is a pretty good length for this sort of thing! These indie-focused presentations have revealed some pretty big games for Nintendo Switch, including Cuphead, and Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer. As such, Nintendo Switch owners are definitely going to want to tune in.

It will be interesting to see what games are announced during the show. Indie games have really flourished on Nintendo’s handheld hybrid, and the system is already home to some of the biggest names in indie gaming. Some previously announced games are to be expected; for example, the recently announced Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon seems like a safe bet, given the strong relationship between Yacht Club Games and Nintendo.

The announcement follows a rumor that circulated just last week about two upcoming Nintendo Direct presentations. The Indie World Direct is airing one day earlier than the rumor suggested, but this does add some credence to the idea that another Direct will also arrive later this month. Of course, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the only major Nintendo release currently on the schedule for Switch. With games like Breath of the Wild 2 and Metroid Prime 4 still some time away, it only makes sense that a new Direct presentation should be on the way soon to fill out the rest of the year’s schedule.

The Nintendo Indie World Direct is set to kick-off at March 17th at 1 p.m. ET.

Do you plan on tuning in? What indie games do you hope to see during the presentation? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!