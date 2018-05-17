New Overwatch Anniversary Skins Revealed

The Overwatch Anniversary Event is almost here and with it comes new skins, new events, and another new map! Blizzard has already confirmed that the festitivities will be well worth diving back into the FPS for, but now we’ve got a look at two of the new cosmetic skins coming our way including a vibrant Tracer and a more schooled Soldier 76.

The reveal came courtesy of the official Overwatch Twitter account, showing both heroes transitioning into their sweet, sweet new skins:

Overwatch Anniversary 2018 begins next week, but we’re starting the celebration early with new item reveals. Our SECOND reveal: LIGHTNING TRACER (Epic) pic.twitter.com/aRthQaLLkQ — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 16, 2018

Overwatch Anniversary 2018 begins next week, but we’re starting the celebration early with new item reveals. Our FIRST reveal: VENOM SOLDIER: 76! (Epic) pic.twitter.com/yzKViLTx58 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 16, 2018

With over 50 new cosmetic items making their way into the store, as well as a brand new map called Petra, there’s going to be a lot of new content for Blizzard fans to enjoy. Deathmatch will also be prevalant once more, namely on Petra, with all of the new gaming goodness kicking off on May 22nd!

In addition to the new in-game loot and Deathmatch making its way into the spotlight once more, Blizzard has also announced that a new Competitive Mode is on the way, specifically for Deathmatch, that will focus heavily on leaderboards and skill tiers.

Just like every event before this point, there will also be themed loot boxes that players can earn organically through playing, or by purchasing, with special details below:

Players who log in for the Anniversary event will receive one bonus Legendary Anniversary Loot Box, which will guarantee one Legendary item

Players who purchase the 50 Loot Box Bundle will receive one bonus Legendary Anniversary Loot Box

All previous seasonal event loot will be included in loot boxes for the duration of the event

The latest event will commence on May 22nd and last until June 12th for a very limited amount of time! Stay tuned while Blizzard continues to unveil new skins leading up to the full event’s launch next week!