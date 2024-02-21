Pokemon Funko Pops Add Aipom, Grookey, and Luxray Exclusives

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It looks like Funko is getting out ahead of Pokemon Day 2024 with a collection of exclusives that include Flocked versions of Aipom and Grookey along with a 10-inch Luxray. All of these new additions are exclusives that can be found via the links below.

Last month Funko delivered a wave of new Pokemon figures that included a special deluxe Pop Moment that depicts Professor Oak's lab, and the first choice that an aspiring Pokemon Trainer needs to make. Which starter will you choose? Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle? The answer is all three because the figures probably can't be removed from the base.

If you are keen to add this new Pokemon Pop Moment to your collection, you can get it with a 10% in-stock discount through our exclusive link right here at Entertainment Earth . It's priced at $69.99 list, and you can get free US shipping on orders $79+. You can also grab it here on Amazon.

As for the 14th wave of Pokemon Funko Pops, it's a batch with the common Pop figures of Luxray and Grookey along with Wooloo. The electric Luxray is depicted with his shaggy mane. The outdoorsy Grookey features its stick tucked away in its bright green fur.. Finally, there's Wooloo who is, well...looking like an adorably fluffy sheep.

Pre-orders for the new batch of Pokemon Funko Pops are available here at Entertainment Earth and here Amazon now. The 13th wave of Pokemon Funko Pops, which included Umbreon, the common Aipom, and Sobble, are available via the links below.