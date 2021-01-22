New Pokemon Snap: Nintendo Drops Early Tips For Newcomers

✖

New Pokemon Snap is coming and Nintendo is dropping some helpful tips for newcomers. Veterans of the spinoff series know that the entire game is framed around excellent camera skills. But, newbies need to know, you won’t be debating the difference between Iron Tail and Volt Tackle. Your main concern in New Pokemon Snap will be finding the middle of the frame and catching the cute creatures in a variety of poses. (Sadly, they won’t know the joy of going to a Blockbuster video and printing out your photos for display on the fridge.) So, remember trainers, use all the weird items at your disposal like Pester Balls and apples to get the creatures into the perfect position and snap away to your heart’s content. Good luck out there trainers, and check out Nintendo’s post below.

You can check out the official description for New Pokemon Snap right here as well:

In #NewPokemonSnap, Professor Mirror will evaluate your photos based on your subjects’ poses, how large they appear, how directly they’re facing you, and where they fall in frame. With these photography tips in mind you’ll be well on your way to building your Photodex! pic.twitter.com/eFLrQmHRc9 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 21, 2021

"Seek out and take in-game pictures of Pokemon in their native environments in the New Pokemon Snap game, only for the Nintendo Switch system! You'll even discover behaviors and expressions you've never seen before when you encounter and research lively wild Pokemon.."

* Explore environments, take in-game pictures and fill your Pokémon Photodex

* Travel to unknown islands with beautiful scenery like lush jungles and sandy beaches. The Pokémon pictures you take there will be used to build your very own Pokémon Photodex!

* This brand-new game brings the gameplay of the 1999 Pokémon Snap game for the Nintendo 64 system to life on the Nintendo Switch system with unknown islands to discover and different Pokémon to see!

* Photograph lively wild Pokémon in their natural habitats as you research and explore unknown islands. Journey through a variety of environments such as beaches and jungles to capture previously-unseen Pokémon behaviors. The photos you take can also be used to fill out your very own Pokémon Photodex!

Are you psyched for New Pokemon Snap? Let us know down in the comments!