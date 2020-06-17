New Pokemon Snap Announced

Nintendo is finally bringing back Pokemon Snap. Earlier today, the Pokemon Company announced New Pokemon Snap, a brand new Pokemon Snap experience for the Nintendo Switch. The game will take Trainers on an adventure to multiple islands to take pictures of various Pokemon. The game brings back elements of the original game, including riding in a special vehicle and feeding Pokemon different items. Players will use the photos to create a special "Photodex" and the game notably showed several Pokemon interacting with each other in the wild. No release date was announced. You can check out the first trailer for the new game below:

That’s right, Trainers—#PokemonSnapIsBack! #NewPokemonSnap is an all-new adventure inspired by the classic Nintendo 64 game. Grab your camera, and get ready to photograph Pokémon while exploring beautiful islands on Nintendo Switch! https://t.co/7lqjl7saf0 pic.twitter.com/p6oJgmwZ8d — Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 17, 2020

Pokemon Snap was first released in 1999 and served as one of the first real glimpses in to the Pokemon world. The game allowed players to interact with Pokemon using Poke Balls, apples, and other items, and see how Pokemon reacted in the wild. Players could print off stickers using the photos they took in Pokemon Snap at special kiosks at Blockbuster locations.

