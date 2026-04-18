New Reveal Proves Windrose Isn’t The Only Promising Pirate Game Coming Out In 2026

Gamers have been saying for years that we want a solid pirate RPG. And from its initial reviews and high player counts, it looks like pirate survival RPG Windrose has delivered. But there’s room on the high seas for more than one great pirate game, especially given just how few of them we’ve seen in recent years. It looks like 2026 might officially be the year of pirate redemption in the gaming world, as a newly revealed title from Limbic Games and Hooded Horse just entered the arena.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Corsair Cove is a newly announced pirate city builder that tasks players with turning a deserted island into a pirate paradise. And of course, doing so will require taking your ship out on the seven seas to seek new resources to make your home the ultimate paradise. It comes from developer Limbic Games, who have joined forces with Hooded Horse, an indie publisher behind hits like Manor Lords and Nova Roma. From the reveal trailer alone, this looks like it could be another promising pirate adventure, and it’s setting sail in 2026.

Corsair Cove Puts a Pirate Twist on the City Builder

Image courtesy of Limbic Games and Hooded Horse

If you love strategy and base-building games, Corsair Cove should definitely be on your radar. The gameplay loop will challenge players to raid and pillage across the seven seas to gather resources, while also partaking in crafting items of their own. To keep your ship and your island paradise running smoothly, you’ll need to recruit skilled members for your crew… and keep them happy enough to stick around. That means balancing your next build with available resources, ensuring you’ve got enough food (and tobacco) to keep your pirate crew happy and healthy.

Aside from the pirate theme, what sets Corsair Cove apart is the expansive building options. Specifically, the game challenges you to use the island space in creative ways, building off of cliffsides and precarious paths to build vertically as you expand. Bridges, ziplines, and all manner of contraptions will keep your island running smoothly. Of course, you’ll need to make sure your citizens and crew can still get around quickly enough to keep the island running as smoothly as your ship.

The blend of strategic city building, ship customization, and adventure quests on the high seas just might make Corsair Cove another long-awaited pirate game that actually gives players what they want. To get a feel for the graphics and gameplay, you can check out the official Corsair Cove reveal trailer below:

Play video

If the trailer is any indication, this game won’t just deliver engaging gameplay, but also stunning visuals. The reveal trailer includes gameplay footage showing off those impressive cliffside builds, along with the truly beautiful graphics that bring the pirate haven to life.

If this all sounds good to you, there isn’t too long to wait before you can check it out. Corsair Cove is planned for a 2026 release date for PC via Steam and Epic Games. And developer Limbic Games is already hinting at a demo headed our way even sooner, so we will likely get a first look at how this pirate city builder works in action soon enough. Corsair Cove is available to wishlist on Steam to stay in the loop when that demo drops.

Are you excited to see a resurgence of actually promising pirate games this year? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!