New Roblox Tease Sends Fans Wild

Roblox is one of the biggest games on the planet thanks in part to how many different game types exist within its confines. Using Roblox Studio, players can craft all kinds of different activities, giving players access to experience games that run the gamut of genre. Every once in a while, developer Roblox Corporation creates its own events that players can hop into. Today, Roblox started teasing a new event for later this month. While the developers haven't given fans many hints about what this event will be, the team has announced the release date. With only that and a mysterious image, players are running wild with ideas about what's coming.

Roblox March Event Teaser

As you can see in the image above, there's not too much to go on from this image. All we know for sure is that Roblox is getting something new on March 15th. Outside of that, it's all guesswork. Thankfully, the fans have come out of the woodwork to provide all kinds of guesses about what might be coming later this month.

The prevailing theory is that this is the return of the Egg Hunt in Roblox. Those events were first introduced in 2008 but were discontinued in 2020 because the developer transitioned to Live-Ops. However, those have since been discontinued because player feedback made it clear that the fans wanted events like Egg Hunt instead of Live-Ops. Now, fans think it's coming back, though it is important to note that there's nothing concrete in this guess. Roblox Corporation might have something else cooking to surprise fans with something brand-new.

Either way, if this is the return of Egg Hunts in Roblox, that'll be great news for the game's luckiest fans. Remember, in previous Egg Hunts players were able to find rare, limited-time items that they could then sell for Robux. If you were lucky enough to find one, you would generally earn between 200 to 1,500 Robux. The rarest items can sell for upwards of 500,000 Robux. That's quite the in-game payday.

Roblox Event Release Date

As mentioned, the one thing we know about the new Roblox event is the release date. At least, that's the assumption. Keep in mind, Roblox Corporation didn't strictly announce that the event is starting on March 15th, just that we'd learn more about it on that day. The team could surprise us and announce the event for later in the month, but that seems less likely. Either way, we're getting an announcement of some type on March 15th, and hopefully, everyone will be able to jump into the next big Roblox event then.

Roblox is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, mobile, and PC.