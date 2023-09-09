Roblox CEO Expects Game To Feature Online Dating

Roblox will apparently be a part of the online dating culture in the coming years, according to the CEO of Roblox Corporation. Roblox is one of the biggest games ever and that's because it itself is many, many different games. Roblox is more of a hub for a virtual toybox, allowing players to find a variety of games such as roleplay servers, FPS game types, and much more. It's an incredibly expansive game and it's all fueled by the players themselves. Roblox players are able to make their own games and content (which they can make actual money off of), but it seems like the company behind the game has even grander ambitions: online dating.

During a recent presentation, Roblox Corporation CEO Dave Baszucki predicted that the game would foster an online dating community within the next five years. This feature would only be available to those who are 17 years or older, but no other information was really offered on what this might look like. Of course, some people suggested this was a bad idea given the game's core audience appears to be for children at the moment and it just generally feels like a thing that shouldn't be in a game. It's something Roblox Corporation is clearly interested in, but the logistics of it do seem like a headache.

Haha. Roblox CEO Dave Baszucki predicts dating on Roblox in five years. pic.twitter.com/cPTPjym7y1 — Dean Takahashi (@deantak) September 8, 2023

Real life relationships have been formed over the internet and video games before, but it's never been a selling point for a developer itself. Games like World of Warcraft have fostered strong communities where players were able to find the love of their life and even get married. There are dedicated dating services like Tinder, Bumble, Hinge, and so on where the sole purpose is for people to finding dating matches. Whether or not something like Roblox could ever possibly serve as a real competitor to those apps is a total mystery for now.

Roblox Is Coming to PlayStation

At the same presentation, it was also confirmed that Roblox is finally coming to PlayStation. The game has been on Xbox and PC for quite a while, but PlayStation players have been missing out. The game will come to PS4 and PS5 in October. As of right now, there are still no plans for a Nintendo Switch version.