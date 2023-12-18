Elf Experience Added to Roblox

The movie Elf paid tribute to the classic stop-motion style used in Rankin/Bass Christmas specials like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town. That tribute is most evident in the movie's early segments, when Buddy is a toy maker at the North Pole. A new Roblox experience released today will let players make toys just like Buddy did at a North Pole based on the movie. Titled Elf North Pole Workshop, the experience is officially-licensed and developed by Fairview Portals and Supersocial. In a press release, Supersocial founder and CEO Yonatan Raz-Fridman discussed the effort to capture the visual style from Elf.

"This project was a labor of love and an exciting journey for the Supersocial team that captures the whimsy and joy of the holiday season," said Raz-Fridman. "We set out to deliver an immersive and visually stunning experience for players, honoring our commitment to pushing the boundaries of interactive entertainment."

Elf North Pole Workshop: What to Expect

In Elf North Pole Workshop, players can take on three different roles: Wish Taker, Toy Maker, and Gift Wrapper. By completing orders, players can help to refill Santa's Clausometer, which will get players "server-wide gifts" from old Saint Nick. Players can also explore the North Pole, where they'll encounter a number of popular characters from Elf, including Mr. Narwhal, Arctic Puffin, and Leon the Snowman. From everything shown so far, it does not appear that Buddy or Jovie will be appearing.

A trailer for the Roblox experience can be found below. Readers interested in playing Elf North Pole Workshop can do so right here.

20 Years of Elf

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Elf, which was released in theaters on November 7th, 2003. Over the last 20 years, Elf has become one of the most beloved Christmas movies of all-time, inspiring a slew of merchandise and even projects like a Broadway show. Elf North Pole Workshop is not the first video game based on the film; an Elf Game Boy Advance game was released in 2004. Elf North Pole Workshop is not specifically being marketed as part of a celebration for the game's anniversary. However, Ricky Tydus, SVP of Creative Strategy & Film Operations at Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, brought up the film's long-term success.

"'Elf' has become a holiday classic over the last two decades, and we are excited for the opportunity to expand the magical world Fairview Portals created in collaboration with Supersocial into the hugely popular Roblox platform," Tydus said in a press release.

Hopefully Elf North Pole Workshop will prove to be a fun experience for longtime fans of the movie, and maybe even some Roblox players that have yet to see it!

