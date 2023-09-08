Roblox is finally coming to PlayStation after all these years. Roblox is one of the biggest games on the planet. It has earned that reputation as a totally free to play game that appeals to all ages, though most of it tends to skew towards a younger demographic. It's a big hub for a bunch of other mini-games that range from RP servers to Squid Games knock-offs, and more. Users have even made extremely competent FPS games that could go toe to toe with classic Call of Duty titles. You can play the game for an incredibly long period of time and still find new things to do as players are always making new content. It's a very interesting platform and there's nothing else really quite like it.

While the game dominates on PC, Roblox has also found a strong audience on Xbox over the last handful of years and it has achieved massive success there. However, for whatever reason, PlayStation players have been left in the dust. Next month, that will change. Roblox is coming to PlayStation in October, but there is currently no firm date for it yet. We can expect the game to come to PS4 and PS5 as a free-to-play title. It was noted that the full breadth of Roblox's experiences will be available on PlayStation on day one, so you don't have to worry about getting any kind of knee-capped experience.

More than 65 million people are on Roblox every day, enjoying immersive experiences and connecting with others all over the world. Soon, Roblox will be accessible to even more people to enjoy – on Meta Quest and PlayStation. pic.twitter.com/Tzvpa5UMFs — Roblox (@Roblox) September 8, 2023

It's a pretty big announcement for both Roblox and PlayStation. The game is incredibly massive and PlayStation has a large pool of players across PS4 and PS5. This could bring millions of new players to Roblox and give existing players a new place to play.

Will Roblox Come to Nintendo Switch?

As of right now, Roblox is still unavailable on Nintendo Switch. It's yet again unclear why it's not on Nintendo, especially since there's likely a strong crossover in target demographics with both skewing towards younger, more casual players. Either way, it sounds like Roblox Corporation wants to make it available on new platforms, but at this very moment, it isn't making a Nintendo Switch version. The Verge was able to ask a spokesperson about this directly and it sounds like a Switch port is far off, if it ever happens.

"We want Roblox to be on all devices, anywhere around the world. At this time, we currently have no imminent plans to have Roblox available on the Nintendo Switch," spokesperson Roman Skuratovskiy said in a statement to The Verge.