My Hero Academia Enters Roblox as First Official Anime Collab

My Hero Academia has had a big year, but it seems that it still had one major announcement left in the chamber for 2023. Class 1-A has arrived on the popular video game, Roblox, allowing fans to fight one another and threats to UA Academy. While the shonen franchise might be aiming to bring its manga to an end as the final arc continues, that doesn't seem to be stopping the shonen superheroes from finding new avenues to appear in.

My Hero Academia is no stranger to the world of video games, as the series has been releasing entries in the medium since 2016. First arriving on Nintendo's 3DS in 2016 with the entry "Boku no Hero Academia: Battle For All", the series' biggest series is perhaps "My Hero One's Justice", fighting games that let players take the roles of both heroes and villains alike. For those familiar with Roblox, gamers might know that there have been plenty of times that anime characters, from My Hero Academia and otherwise. This new entry, My Hero Academia: Battlegrounds, will be the first official crossover between Roblox and an anime franchise.

The Battlegrounds Erupt on Roblox

Roblox has released the open-world PVP experience on its servers as a Beta, with the public launch set for the spring of next year. Roblox isn't the only game that saw the heroes of UA Academy make a splash, as Fortnite offered several skins to players that featured the likes of Deku, All Might, Uravity, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki to name a few. Considering the popularity of My Hero Academia, perhaps we'll see the heroes spring up in other gaming environments.

(Photo: Crunchyroll & Roblox)

My Hero Academia will release its seventh season, and fourth feature-length film, in 2024. Besides these new animated projects, there is a very good chance that we might witness the grand finale of Class 1-A's story in the pages of its manga. As the final battle may only have one big confrontation to bring to a close, Kohei Horikoshi is aiming to bid a fond farewell to his popular crime fighters.

What video game do you want to see the students of Class 1-A enter in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.

Via Crunchyroll