New Shenmue III Trailer Released

Following the news that the game was being delayed again, it was also revealed that Shenmue III would be exclusive to the Epic Games Store for its first year on PC. This caused a bit of a scene, especially for those who were hoping to get a refund. Luckily, it seems that Ys Net and the Epic Games Store got that taken care of. That said, only a few months remain before the highly anticipated installment is released, which means now is the perfect time for the team to release a new trailer for fans to get excited, which is exactly what they did.

According to the official description, the above Shenmue III trailer offers players “a glimpse into the beautifully detailed world of Shenmue III and the thrilling fighting system which lets players fully experience the power of Ryo’s martial arts.”

Here’s a bit more on what to expect from the overall Shenmue III experience when it arrives later this year:

“Shenmue III is the eagerly anticipated sequel to Dreamcast classics Shenmue (1999) and Shenmue II (2001). The brainchild of award-winning game director, Yu Suzuki, Shenmue set out to combine action gameplay from his arcade classic Virtua Fighter with RPG mechanics to weave a long-form epic for home consoles. Commonly known as one of the most ambitious game projects in history, Shenmue captured the imagination of players from around the world with its unique setting, intimate and cinematic character-focused story, realistic battles, and fun mini-games.

“Many of the features pioneered in Shenmue is now commonplace in modern games, including open world and Quick Time Event gameplay. Shenmue III was officially announced on stage at Sony’s E3 2015 press conference and simultaneously launched on crowdfunding platform Kickstarter, breaking two Guinness World Records upon raising over $6 million dollars. The game is currently in development at Yu Suzuki’s independent company, Ys Net, located in Tokyo along with many original Shenmue team members.”

Shenmue III will be arriving on November 19th for PC and PlayStation 4. For even more on the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage.

