New ‘Skyblivion’ Video Shows Off “Creating An Oblivion Realm”

Time and time again we see just how creative and incredible the modding community actually is, there’s so much passion and drive behind so many ongoing fan-projects. With Skyrim’s massive popularity within the gaming community, it’s easy to see why this universe by Bethesda has attracted to many hopeful young developers and this one in particular is too stunning to not share.

One of our favourites that we share from time-to-time is the highly anticipated Skyblivion mod that expands upon the world of Tamriel through the efforts of an incredibly driven team of fans and talented developers. The team once again took to their YouTube to show off just what it takes to create these immersive Oblivion realms!

It’s definitely a long, hard road to creation but it’s one that this team feels worth it and we can’t help but to root for them every step of the way. With every look, every sneak peek, the project draws closer to completion and honestly – it’s nothing short of stunning thus far.

In other news, did you know that the team behind Skyblivion is now hiring? At the time this article was written, the team is currently looking for a texture artist that would also be willing to play test. The requirements? All applicants must have experience with Substance Designer, Substance Painter, Photoshop, and Quixel.

Though it is volunteer based, it’s a great way for aspiring developers to work with a team and build up that portfolio. A lot of developers got their start in the industry through these amazing fan projects and the upside? You get to be a part of something magical.

Needless to say, we’re excited. Each update has been exciting, a closer look at what this team is working so hard to achieve. From environment re-designs, to entirely new material – one this is for certain, when this bad boy goes live, that wait will have been more than worth it.

To learn more about the project and how hard these volunteers are working, you can check out their official site here. You can also sound of about your thoughts on this incredible project in the comment section below!

