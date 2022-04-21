Star Wars Report Leaks Details on Canceled Visceral Games Title

✖

A new report has a bunch of new details from Visceral Games' canceled Star Wars game, which is reportedly being revived as Amy Hennig's new Star Wars game. Following the upsetting cancelation of Star Wars 1313, many were looking to EA to make another game that could fill the void. A non-Jedi game was heavily in-demand and it seemed like Visceral Games was going to be the team for the job. Uncharted creator Amy Hennig signed on to help write the game and as more details trickled out during the game's early days, it sounded like a dream come true. Unfortunately, the dream collapsed after EA shut down Visceral Games and the project never released.

Now, following the news that Amy Hennig is making a new Star Wars game with Skydance Media, a new report has come out from Bespin Bulletin that details her canceled game from her time at Visceral Games. The lead character was a Nathan Drake-like character named Dodger Boon played by Nolan North who had a weapon with a lightsaber hilt that contained a grappling hook/whip of some kind. The story would've followed Dodger in the criminal underworld, doing missions for characters like Jabba the Hutt, before eventually getting asked to take part in a Rebel operation. Dodger held a disdain for the Rebels as he held them partially responsible for the destruction of his home planet, Alderan, but after seeing the Empire unleash weapons of mass destruction on civilians once more, he joins arms. Dodger and a band of misfits would've explored the galaxy in an effort to stop the Empire from utilizing its newfound weaponry. You can read a more in-depth plot synopsis in Bespin Bulletin's article, but be warned, it could spoil pieces of Amy Hennig's new Star Wars game.

Nothing is known about Hennig's new game outside of these rumors. Given the immense disappointment many felt with the cancelation of the original game, its possible Lucasfilm knows there is a lot of potential in her project. As of right now, the game is likely years away from being properly revealed let alone releasing.

