Star Wars Report Leaks First Details on New Game From Uncharted Creator

A new leak has given us the first potential details on Amy Hennig’s new Star Wars game. Amy Hennig is an acclaimed video game writer responsible for the first three Uncharted games. During the production of Uncharted 4, she left Naughty Dog and her story was rewritten by The Last of Us creators Neil Druckmann and Bruce Straley. The two kept elements of her story, such as Nathan having a brother named Sam, but the story was drastically retooled and actors were even recast. Following her departure, she went to work at Visceral Games where she was helping create a new Star Wars game that was reportedly similar to Uncharted in tone. Eventually, the studio was sadly shut down and the game was never released, leaving many disappointed.

Hennig is now at a gaming studio under Skydance Media and working on a Marvel game, but she is also helping write a Star Wars game. DualShockers and insider AccountNgt claim to have the first info on the project, noting that it is a “revival” of Project Ragtag, the game that Hennig was working reportedly on at Visceral Games. It’s unclear if it’s intended to be a one to one revival or just inspired by that canceled project. The game will take place sometime during or around the original Star Wars film trilogy. The DualShockers report noted that Lucasfilm was likely able to help Hennig resurrect the project without EA’s involvement thanks to Lucasfilm’s ownership of the property.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. Even though AccountNgt has a good track record with Star Wars games, nothing has been confirmed about this particular project beyond the initial announcement. It is likely in very early development and it will be a while before we get to see it ourselves, but Amy Hennig and Star Wars is a great combination regardless of the rumors. There has been a severe lack of big single-player Star Wars game in the last decade, so it’s exciting to see them making a return across multiple studios.

Do you hope these Star Wars rumors are true? Let us know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.