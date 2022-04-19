New Star Wars Game Announced by Uncharted Creator

A new Star Wars game is in the works at Skydance New Media, the studio announced this week. This project is helmed by Skydance New Media’s president Amy Hennig, the former creative director for Naughty Dog who’s well known for her creation of the Uncharted series of games. It’ll be an original story set in the Star Wars universe and was described in a press release as a “richly cinematic action-adventure game,” but story details and information about platforms and release windows have not yet been announced.

Hennig and Skydance New Media announced the new Star Wars game on Tuesday and confirmed the studio will be working with Lucasfilm Games to craft this original story. Those who follow Star Wars projects – including those that were never released – will recall that Hennig worked at Visceral Games on a Star Wars game called “Project Ragtag” years ago.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’ve often described how seeing Star Wars in 1977 essentially rewired my 12-year-old brain, shaping my creative life and future indelibly,” Hennig said in a press release announcing the currently unnamed game. “I’m elated to be working with Lucasfilm Games again to tell interactive stories in this galaxy that I love.”

Douglas Reilly, the vice president at Lucasfilm Games, offered similar comments while teasing the “unique Star Wars adventure” in the works at Skydance New Media and said more information will be revealed when the time is right.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be working again with Amy,” Reilly said. “She and the Skydance New Media team have the talent and ambition to create a unique Star Wars adventure. Their vision for making inviting, cinematic interactive entertainment makes this collaboration very exciting. We’re working hard with their team of experienced and talented developers, and we’re looking forward to sharing more with Star Wars fans when the time is right.”

While a new Star Wars game sounds like a massive project for any studio to take on, this isn’t the only critically acclaimed franchise Skydance New Media is working with. Prior to this Star Wars announcement, Skydance New Media said late last year it was working on a new Marvel game. That game will feature an original story, too, and will come to “traditional gaming platforms as well as emerging streaming services,” but again, no such platform info was announced for this new Star Wars game.