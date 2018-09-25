New ‘StarCraft’ Comic Revealed, First Look at ‘Soldiers’

StarCraft continues to be an incredibly beloved franchise from the team over at Blizzard. With an immersive universe filled with lore and engaging characters, there will be an additional way to experience this epic series and that’s with new comic line thanks to Dark Horse.

Blizzard Entertainment is partnering up once again with the publisher powerhouse to introduce StarCraft: Soldiers following the incredible success of StarCraft: Scavangers. With Stranger Things, Star Wars writer Jody Houser at the helm with Overwatch’s Andrew R. Robinson, the newest adventure on the new frontier promises to be a wild ride for fans of the Blizzard franchise. We’ve also got an exclusive first look at the stunning cover art by Miguel Sepulveda as well with the help of colourist Michael Atiyeh and letterer Steve Durtro:

According to Dark Horse, StarCraft: Soldiers “Lieutenant Shivani Singh is eager to defend the Dominion on the front lines. But after she’s posted on the faraway planet of Cavir, she realizes that it will take more than good grades and confidence to survive on the edge of Zerg space.”

The first issue goes on sale January 23rd of next year, just after the holiday season! You can also pre-order it now through local comic shops, major retailers, and the Dark Horse site itself!

Want a little more StarCraft in your life? You can learn more about StarCraft: Scavengers below before its release on February 19th, 2019:

Writer Jody Houser (Mother Panic, Faith) and artist Gabriel Guzmán (Star Wars) join forces for StarCraft: Scavengers, a new comic series further exploring the expansive universe of Blizzard’s acclaimed science-fiction real-time strategy game series.

In StarCraft: Scavengers, a group of terrans hopes to pull off the job of their lifetimes: pillaging a derelict protoss ship in a decaying orbit above an uninhabited planet. The scavengers’ dangerous mission is seen from the point of view of a young, inexperienced engineer. The team must scavenge the ship’s priceless tech before it burns up in the planet’s atmosphere, but can they beat the clock and avoid being busted by Dominion police forces?

Originally released by Blizzard Entertainment in 1998, StarCraft is a real-time strategy game that chronicles the interstellar war between three galactic species: the protoss, the zerg, and the terrans. The saga continues in the acclaimed sequel StarCraft II, which is now available free-to-play—including the epic, award-winning Wings of Liberty™ campaign.

Are you excited about the new adventure for the StarCraft universe? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!