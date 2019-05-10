New Stronghold Game Will Be Revealed At E3 2019

Today, Firefly Studios announced that it will reveal a brand-new, mainline Stronghold game next month at E3 2019. According to the British Studio, the new entry in the series is not Stronghold 4, but will be a spin-off into a sub-genre like Crusader. Despite not being Stronghold 4, Firefly still pitches the game as a mainline entry, one that will take the series to a brand-new setting. In addition to these details, Firefly confirms the game will be on Steam, and will not be on the Epic Games Store.

Beyond this, Firefly doesn’t divulge much. The game will be playable at numerous events this year, but there’s no word of when it will release. The developer also teases the game will have some fan-favorite units and features, but will mostly be a new experience for the franchise.

For those that don’t know: Stronghold is a historic-fantasy real-time strategy series that first emerged on the scene back in 2001. Like any real-time strategy game worth its salt, Stronghold primarily focuses on conquest and expansion through military force, but there’s also economic strategy and castle sim elements to the games.

Over the years, the series has seen many sequels, and while it’s not as prominent as it used to be, it’s starting to make a bit of a comeback. That said, we haven’t seen a new installment in the series since Stronghold Crusader II back in 2014. In other words, it’s been awhile.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Would you be interested in a new Stronghold?

