Rumor: New Super Mario Odyssey Update May Introduce Villain Costumes

A few days ago, we noted that some datamining has revealed some potential new downloadable content for Super Mario Odyssey, including some new Moons to be found within the game and potential new costumes. But we could also be seeing some new duds that will give Mario an interesting new appearance – one that’s the same as some enemies within the game.

A Twitter user by the name of SciresM has managed to dig up some information in the Nintendo Switch platformer, indicating that some villainous costumes could be introduced sooner rather than later. “Looks like besides adding the newly available outfits, the new Mario update removed references to the Link Suit/Cap,” he said. He did provide a link, however, indicating what we might see in the game in the future.

True, we’re sad to see the Zelda reference go, but these outfits could make for some interesting duds for Nintendo, as detailed by SciresM:

Hariet Hat: A hat you should not wear until after thoroughly checking it for explosives.

Hariet Suit: An outwardly lovely gown, the interior structure has rotted away and is holding on by a thread.

Rango Hat: A near-perfect replica of Rango’s hat… except for the awesome saw blades and trampoline capability. Sigh…

Rango Suit: A humble outfit that does the job effectively, if not glamorously. Or efficiently. Or smartly. Or even not-dumbly.

Spewart Hat: A hat you should definitely wash thoroughly before wearing, given Spewart’s… hobbies.

Spewart Suit: An outfit that reminds one of school days—of reading, of writing, and of full-body finger painting.

Topper Hat: A hat that practically demands to be stacked up on top of identical copies of itself and swung dangerously about.

Topper Suit: A cheap knockoff of a fancy, tailored suit. Smells of carrots and broken promises.

It doesn’t look like you’ll be able to use the baddies’ special abilities with each costume, as they’re merely being put in for appearance only.

Nintendo hasn’t said a word about whether these will be included in the game or not, but fingers crossed we’ll see an update soon.

Super Mario Odyssey is available now for Nintendo Switch.

Robert’s Take: Okay, so we won’t be getting Link/Zelda stuff…but is a Bowser costume out of the question? Might as well mock him while you’re beating him, right?

Or, hey, how about Wario?