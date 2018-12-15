Nintendo President Teases Future ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ DLC Characters

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has only recently released but already the Nintendo Switch fighter has shattered records in the gaming community. With Persona 5’s Joker reveal recently during The Game Awards, the Big N has proved that anything is possible in the realm of Smash. That being said, there are even more characters that have yet to be announced, characters that Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime couldn’t help but to tease.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Reggie opened up a little bit about five upcoming fighter reveals – the first being Joker. “What we’ve announced is that there’s going to be five characters that are going to be part of our DLC content,” he told the site.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Each character will come with a stage and a collection of music. You can buy them individually or you can buy them in a fighter’s pass, so all five for effectively, in the U.S., $24.99. So, that’s going to be the DLC. The reason it was so important to showcase Joker was really to help the player understand that the net has been cast very wide for the different new fighters who will enter Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. From that perspective, it’s going to be very exciting. As it gets closer to the launch of the next fighter we’ll reveal that, so stay tuned for that.”

We know that the possibility is slim, but with The Witcher’s Geralt now in yet another crossover with Monster Hunter: World, we’re kind of hoping he gets lost in another portal and winds up in Smash. We can dream!

In the same interview, he also mentioned that he would “absolutely love” to see Red Dead Redemption 2 on the hybrid console, so maybe we’ll see Arthur Morgan join the fight! Probably not, but we’re keeping hope alive.

As for the fighter itself, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate itself, the game is now available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch!

Any dream picks from other franchises that you’d like to see make their way into the game? Sound off in the comment section below with your thoughts on who could be next, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!