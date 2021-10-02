New World’s Best Weapon Revealed by Shroud

New World, Amazon’s new PC MMO, is currently the most popular game on Twitch and one of the most popular games in the world as well. Whether this popularity will be sustained, remains to be seen, but right now the future looks promising for the MMO. Of course, the game’s quality is the biggest reason why it’s taken off, but the other big reason is all of the top streamers are playing it, including Shroud, one of the most popular Twitch streamers in the world.

As you would expect, the former Counter-Strike pro has lots to say about the game, and even warned that casual players should stay away from it. If you’re going to play the MMO, Shroud recommends using the bow.

“There’s nothing wrong with the bow at all, it does a lot of damage,” said Shroud during a recent stream. “It’s got pretty solid mobility, it’s got pretty solid AoE. It’s all-around pretty solid. It’s got decent mobility, good knockback, it’s got good slows, it’s got good AoE, it’s got good single target… it’s not “It’s not amazing at one particular thing, but it’s pretty decent all-around, which makes it kind of a fun weapon for me. I like being decent all-around.”

For now, it’s hard to make a claim about the best weapon in the game. That said, there’s no denying the bow is one of the game’s better weapons, and as Shroud notes, great for all-around play.

New World is available via the PC and only the PC at the moment. There’s currently no world from Amazon if the game is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, or any other gaming platform. Given its popularity, we wouldn’t be surprised if it migrates to more platforms, but plenty of hit PC games, including MMOs, have broken out on PC and stayed there. The most famous example is World of Warcraft, but recent examples include Valheim and Phasmophobia.

