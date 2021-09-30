Shroud Says Casual New World Players Should “Stay Away”

This week, Amazon Game Studios’ highly-anticipated New World finally released, and players are starting to get a feel for the MMO and all it has to offer. MMO games can be a little overwhelming, particularly for those that don’t have a significant amount of time to sink in each day. Twitch streamer Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek has a bold suggestion for those players: avoid the game. During a recent stream, Shroud discussed New World‘s existing mechanics, and how it makes it difficult for casual players to keep up with the hardcore crowd. As a result, many players could become overwhelmed as new content is added.

“For those that just don’t have the time, I would just say stay awayfrom the game. If you don’t have the time, just don’t play. If youcan only play this game for an hour a day… I don’t think you’ll evermake it to the end. You’ll never get max level… you’ll eventually getmax level, but you’ll always be playing catch-up. Because bythe time you get max level, there’s gonna be new content for a new zone,for new gear,” said Shroud.

The streamer does not believe these players should be left behind, however. Shroud went on to say that New World needs “catch-up mechanics,” otherwise it might be difficult for the game to attract new players. The game has quickly found an audience, but some of those players are bound to drop-off, and Amazon Game Studios will need to bring in others. It certainly sounds like a potential hurdle for the future, and it will be interesting to see how New World‘s player base evolves in the coming months. Hopefully, the game’s developer will find ways to keep new players interested!

New World is available now, exclusively on PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

