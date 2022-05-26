New World Update Adds New PvP Arenas Mode, Patch Notes Released

New World has received a new update today, and it's a very big one! While Amazon Games has added a number of bug fixes and quality-of-life changes, players can also look forward to the new 3v3 Arenas mode, pitting two teams of three players against one another. The PvP mode is available to players at level 20 or above, and can be accessed anywhere through the Modes menu. There's also a new PvP reward track, new expedition mutators, a new Vanagarian Knights episode, and more! Full patch notes from the game's official website can be found below:

WORLD EXPERIENCE

NOTABLE FIXES

EXPEDITIONS

General

Fixed a bug that caused players to sometimes not respawn in Expeditions.

Tempest's Heart

Dynasty Shipyard

Players can no longer circumvent the gate entrance to get into Isabella's fight space.

Garden of Genesis



Lazarus Instrumentality



Starstone Burrows

The Depths

QUESTS

AI UPDATES

General AI Updates

World AI

Added "Named" loot tag to the following AI:

Expedition AI General

Dynasty Shipyard



The AI guards will now utilize new animations.

Fixed an inconsistency with the leashing behavior of Commander Chen, Maiden Daiyu, and Maiden Lanfen.

Reduced the damage of her Pearl Pedestal toss.

Removed the damage from the initial summoning of her Dragon Breath spell. This spell will now only impact the area that is breathed on by the dragon.

Fixed an issue that caused her Corruption Wave spell to hit behind her.

Fixed an issue that caused her Corruption Wave spell to hit outside of the intended area.

Lazarus Instrumentality

Mutators & Mutated AI

Fixed an issue where the Toxic I and II Mutator status effect tooltips stated incorrect damage values.

Fixed an issue where player status modified damage dealt from the "Blood Offering" mutation

Reduced the Slow effect from the "Weary" mutator effect from 50% to 30%.

Fixed an issue where the "Blood Offering" mutator effects ticked an inconsistent amount of times. It should consistently tick 3 times now.

COMBAT CHANGES

Attribute Bonuses

Reduced the Physical Armor increase from the 200 Constitution Attribute Bonus. It was lowered from 20% to 10%.

The stamina damage increase on the 150 Strength Attribute Bonus was reduced from 50% to 25%. It also now only applies to light attacks and has no impact on heavy attacks.

Updated the 200 Constitution Attribute Bonus tooltip to indicate that the bonus is specifically Physical Armor. Text was added for additional clarity, while the functionality remains the same.

Updated the Focus 300 Attribute Bonus to no longer grant mana regeneration. Instead, it now grants a flat 8 mana per second for the duration of the effect.

Equip Load Healing Changes

Removed Medium equip load healing bonus and increased the reduction to healing in Heavy equip load. Healing bonuses per equip load are now: Light +30%, Medium 0%, Heavy -30%.

Example: Base healing is 100, and a player has two passives that each increase healing by 10%. Previously those two healing mods were additive. So the calculation was 100*(1+0.1+0.1) which is equal to 120. With the equip load now being multiplicative, the bonus is calculated after all other math is completed. So if we take the same calculation as above and make the 2nd healing bonus multiplicative, It is calculated as 100*(1.+0.1)=110*(1+0.1)=121.

Updated equip load healing bonus to be multiplicative. Now all of the healing bonuses from equip load, positive or negative, will be added on after all other calculations have been made, meaning the bonuses will have a larger and more consistent impact on healing.

Dodges, Roots, & Slows

Currently on Live there is a 1 second delay after you dodge before stamina begins to regen. In the current PTR we have increased that delay from 1s to 1.5s from when you begin to dodge.

Fixed an issue where Stamina Regen would take longer if in Idle

Ice Shower, Ice Storm, and Gravity Well no longer disable dodging.

Fixed an issue that caused status effects to not always display on your HUD.

Fixed an issue that unintentionally reduced the player's dodge distance.

Being slowed will now affect the movement of your dodge. If you are slowed and you dodge, you will now move less distance based on the power of the Slow.

Increased the diminishing returns on consecutive usage of stuns and roots. Duration reduction increased from 20% to 50% per consecutive use. Max reduction increased from 80% to 100%.

Dodging is now allowed while rooted. The player cannot move while rooted but they will have invulnerability frames.

Melee Attack Homing

Notable Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused various ranged and AoE attacks to unintentionally get Backstab criticals (i.e. Flamethrower, Incinerate, Shockwave, Path of Destiny, and Sticky Bomb).

Fixed a variety of positional desyncs related to using weapons while moving toward the camera.

Fixed a number of potential desyncs between the client and server.

Fixed an issue that made it so pressing Block or Aim would not exit all abilities that have any sort of persistent state, like aiming or entombed. Now if Block and Aim are bound to separate keys, players will be able to press either to exit that persistent state.

Fixed an issue where attacks would activate unintentionally after exiting turrets and other interactable actions.

Fixed an issue that caused projectiles shot while in free camera to incorrectly calculate projectile direction.

WEAPON UPDATES

Fixed an issue where ranged weapons did not display ammo type and count correctly when obstructed.

Updated various weapon ability tooltips to include staggers and knockdown effects.

Weapon coatings are no longer removed from weapons when gathering resources.

Unload (Ultimate): Reduced number of additional pellets from 3 to 2.

Future Planning: This passive now triggers per Mortar Charge shot, instead of on activation.

Barbed Netting: Increased damage per second from 5% to 30%. Updated this ability's visuals and description to clearly indicate it inflicts Bleeding and not Poison.

Apparatus: Increased slow duration from 5s to 7s. Reduced the slow the degradation over time from 10% reduction per second to 6% reduction per second.

Increased the delay before a bomb explosion from 0.5s to 1s.

Azoth Bomb: Increased delay before bomb explosion from 0.5s to 1s. Fixed a typo in the upgrade description.

Decreased damage per pellet from 58% to 50%.

Fixed an issue where critical hits from this ability would not deal additional damage.

Fixed an issue which caused a desync when moving immediately after using the ability.

Freedom: This upgrade's speed bonus no longer decays over time. To compensate, its duration was reduced from 3s to 2s.

Fixed an issue where the VFX from this skill could disappear prematurely.

Fixed an issue where this ability incremented the "Blood Offering" curse in mutators too many times in a single use.

Fixed an issue that caused pellets to not fire when canceling an ability with a primary attack while aiming down the sights.

Fixed an issue that caused the Blunderbuss "Last Chance" passive effect to persist through weapon swaps.

Fixed basic attack cancels not working correctly if you move while using Splitting Grenade and Blast Shot.

Fixed basic attack having incorrect recovery when canceling an ability.

Fixed an issue where the player could become unresponsive if they tried to aim and go prone at the same time with a Blunderbuss in hand.

Blunderbuss charges now show correctly when firing while obstructed, and return to the normal reticle.

Fixed an issue that caused firing inputs to not buffer when entering ADS with the Blunderbuss.

Adjusted the dodge buffer window for the ADS firing animation to be more consistent with other firing animations.

Reduced the Bow's base block stamina damage from 34-42 to 32-40 depending on its tier.

Fixed issue that allowed players to instantly fire Penetrating Shot or Poison Shot at the same time as a Charged Bow Shot.

Reduced the power of the Bow's Aim True Passive from 30% to 10%.

Reduced hip-fire startup and recovery, and increased move speed while hip-firing from 1.65 to 2.25.

Poison Shot and Penetrating Shot now use the same fire/cancel inputs as Rain of Arrows.

Players can now sprint-cancel when lowering the weapon.

Increased projectile radius on all attacks, except Penetrating Shot.

Fixed an issue that caused Flamethrower (as well as other sustained, aimed abilities) to cancel through automated traversal (e.g. step-ups).

Fixed an issue that caused Flamethrower to inadvertently cancel when strafing while a Haste buff was active.

Removed all mention of the Reheat status effect incorrectly listed as an Empower.

Clear Casting, Clear Mind, and Reheat status effects are now properly categorized as buffs.

Updated Clear Casting passive so that it will now automatically trigger when combat starts instead of when you first take damage.

The Clear Casting status effect now properly removes when the Fire Staff is sheathed, unequipped or out of combat.

Pillar of Fire: You can now move during the casting animation.

Judgment of Helios: Increased damage from 25% to 30% weapon damage.

Burn Out: Fixed an issue which caused a desync when moving immediately after using the ability.

Fixed an issue where the upgrade names Gusting Winds (speed upgrade) and Unending Winds (more spins) were swapped.

Whirlwind: Increased base movement speed while spinning from 3 to 3.5.

Berserking Purge: Fixed an issue where this upgrade would not properly remove stuns if used too soon after the stun was applied.

Ice Shower: Updated the tooltip for this ability to include the cooldown on the re-application of the root effect.

Ice Pylon: Fixed an issue that caused Ice Pylon to damage all targets within range when spawned.

Ice Pylon: Health increased from 12% to 20% of player health.

Ice Storm: Fixed an issue that caused this ability to go on cooldown when the spell was interrupted while in aim mode.

Targeted healing spells are now limited by line of sight, except in Expeditions.

Added a UI element to indicate whether or not group mode healing is enabled. This indicator will only be shown when group mode healing is on, the player has their life staff active, and they are a member of a group. This also fixed an issue that caused the Targeted Healing out of range highlight to not function when activating target lock with MMW or target Hotkeys.

Light's Embrace: Reduced bonus healing per buff from 30% to 15%.

Targeted Heals: These abilities now allow movement while casting.

Cleaned up animations and fixed missing visuals and sounds when self-healing.

Fixed an issue that caused targeted healing to attempt to lock on to targets beyond the range of healing spells.

Fixed an issue where light attacks cancelled targeted healing when Stickylock was enabled.

Adjusted projectile arc and speed to make throwing feel smoother and to make the trap land closer to the reticle position.

Increased the model size of traps in order to make them more visible and to match the size of the trigger volume.

Trap: Cleaned up several visible aspects for better readability and effect matching.

Powder Burn: Fixed an issue where attempting to fire Powder Burn while prone would instead fire Power Shot.

Sticky Bomb: Fixed an issue where the musket was not removed from the player's hand for remote clients while holding a sticky bomb.

Sticky Bomb: Fixed an issue where the bomb would disappear without detonating when it attached to destroyed objects.

Shooter's Stance: Fixed an issue where the musket would fire unintentionally in Shooter's Stance with the Tactical Reload passive.

Marksman Passive: Fixed an issue where overloaded shots would not count towards the number of consecutive hits.

Hit your Mark Passive: Updated the description to clarify that this passive only works for standard musket shots and not overloaded shots (i.e. Power Shot and Powder Burn).

Fixed an issue that caused firing inputs to not buffer when entering ADS with the Musket.

Fixed a bug where impact effects for the musket may have played even if the server invalidated a client's shot.

Riposte: Fixed an animation desync that triggered when hit in Riposte.

Riposte: Fixed an issue where Riposte could be triggered by abilities from players that had AoE taunts active.

Tondo: Increased bleed damage from 7% to 10% weapon damage per tick.

Deadly Consistency: Fixed an issue where perks that dealt extra damage (e.g. Keenly Jagged and Chain) could reset this passive's hit count.

Leaping Strike: Fixed an issue where the this ability triggered two stacks of the "Blood Offering" mutator effect.

Fixed a bug that forced players into an in-between void blade state when hit.

Void Blade: Reduced the block stamina damage multiplier from Void Blade's heavy attack from 2.0 to 1.5.

Refreshing Precision: Reduced cooldown reduction from 10% to 5%. Added a 5 hit cap per attack on cooldown reduction.

Path of Destiny: Fixed an issue where Crits were not dealing increased damage. Reduced damage of non-Crits from 110% to 100% to account for additional Crit damage.

Items

Fixed an issue where Cleansing Elixir was not properly removing certain status effects applied by Ice Gauntlet and Fire Staff abilities.

Fixed an issue where a debug string was present in the Ancient Ward Potion status effect tooltips.

PERKS

PvP Only Perks

Shirking Empower : After successfully dodging an attack, obtain Empower, which increases damage dealt by 4% for 10s. It refreshes when a new stack is applied (Stacks 4 times).

Invigorated Punishment : Abilities deal 3% bonus damage per buff on target. (Cap of 8).

Mortal Empowerment : Player kills grant a persistent 2% damage bonus that lasts either 20 minutes, or until downed, death, or game mode exit. Duration refreshes on re-application. (Stacks up to 15 times, cannot be cleansed).

Shirking Heals : After successfully dodging an attack, heal for 100 health (Each armor piece with this perk adds a stack).

Sturdy Fortification : Blocking attacks adds a stack of 4% Fortify on self for each blocked hit (Max Stack 5).

Exhausted Exploitation : Hits against Exhausted targets inflict Slow, reducing movement speed by 15% for 4 seconds. (Can not re-trigger on same target).

Fractured Rend : When block breaking a player, inflict Rend, which reduces their damage absorption by 12% for 4s.

Added new PvP Perks to go along with the PvP Rewards Track:

General Perks

Trenchant Rend: Fixed an issue where the inflicted debuff was incorrectly labeled as Frost Attunement.

Pylon Burst: Fixed an issue where the AoE burst from this perk could not be blocked.

Plagued Crits: Fixed an issue where this perk only applied from random Crits and not from Headshots or Backstabs.

Plagued Crits: Fixed an issue with this perk's description in the Trading Post.

Nullifying Oblivion: Fixed an issue where this perk would remove any effects from persistent AoEs.

Mortal Empowerment: Fixed an issue where the player could bring the empower bonus into other game modes.

Keen Vault Kick: Fixed an issue that allowed "Vault Kick" to apply the buff associated with this perk when the perk was not equipped.

Gathering Efficiency: Increased effectiveness of the perk from a range of 5% to 20%, to a higher range of 25% to 100%, and updated tooltips to indicate that the speed increase is a percent of the base speed, rather than the total.

Freedom: Removed Silence from the tooltip since the only Silence currently present in the game are AOEs, and their duration cannot be modified.

Freedom: Fixed an issue where this perk did not specify that it affected Root.

Elemental Damage Gems: Fixed an issue that caused certain abilities to deal less total damage when elemental damage gems were equipped.

Efficient Burnout: Fixed an issue where the buff applied by this perk used debug text.

Elemental Attunement: Updated the tooltip to better clarify why it may not work with certain abilities.

Elemental Attunement: Fixed an issue where this perk did not trigger off all abilities.

Critical Retribution: Fixed an issue where the tooltip cooldown did not show the accurate value.

Notable Fixes



Fixed an issue that caused the "Insatiable Gravity Well" perk to trigger damage when other weapons were unsheathed, if the perk was slotted into armor.

Fixed an issue that caused DoTs and persistent conditions to unintentionally trigger the damage bonus from the weapon's "Shirking" perks.

Fixed an issue that caused the Elemental Attunement Perks to not trigger off all abilities. Also added clarification to the tooltip to better explain why it would not proc off certain abilities.

Fixed an issue where perk attributes persisted on the player when upgrading an item's gear score.

GAME MODE UPDATES

Invasions

Outpost Rush

Opening Outpost Rush loot bags from slain enemies but not collecting the contents will no longer destroy the bag's resources.

The Outpost Rush resources counter will now correctly reset after the match is completed.

Players now get credit for kills inflicted by Damage Over Time attacks.

Players can now shoot projectiles through their own spawn doors.

Tuned capture point timing, minimum time is now 10s (was 30s) and each player reduces the time to capture by 10s.

Increased the speed at which items are gathered by 30%.

Increased the quantity of items granted from gathering Trees, Ore, and Rawhide resources.

Outpost Rush consumables now have a max stack size of 100 (was 10).

War

Added a speculative fix for the Fort area to properly restrict it during some wars. We will continue to monitor the forums to see if players are still encountering this rare issue.

Windsward : Increases the chance that a consumable isn't consumed on use by 10%.

Restless Shores: All fast travel is now free.

Reekwater: Increases the amount of PvP Experience gained by 5%.

Mourningdale: Increase the gearscore ceiling of crafting by 5. The maximum gearscore you can roll is still 600.

Everfall: Increases the amount of Azoth Salt gained by 10%.

Ebonscale Reach: Decreases the cost of items in the faction store by 5%.

Reworked the bonuses received from Faction Control Points. The bonuses are now as follows:

ECONOMY, PROGRESSION, & GEAR

Tier 4 hides are currently more rare than we would like, while Tier 5 hides are more abundant. This unintentionally caused a bottleneck at Tier 4 hides, making Tier 5 hides less valuable. We have made changes to the level bands at which creatures drop specific tiers of hides to help alleviate the issue. We will continue to monitor this and assess if any future changes are needed to improve the value and volume of T5 hides.

Updated respawn times of Gold and Platinum to match Silver Ore. This is a ~33% reduction for Gold and a ~80% reduction for Platinum respawn times. Good luck and happy mining.

Updated respawn times of Starmetal and Orichalcum to match Iron Ore. This is a ~33% reduction for Starmetal and ~50% reduction for Orichalcum respawn times. That means you can now farm these resources more frequently.

Added new spawn locations for Starmetal and Orichalcum to the world across 8+ zones. Players can now farm these resources in more locations throughout Aeternum.

We realized there were too few effective gathering loops for Starmetal, Orichalcum ore, Gold, and Platinum. As a result we made the following changes:

Added refinement recipes to the Gypsum Kilm to refine single stat perk items from multistat perk items.

PvP Consumables have been added to the game along with the release of PvP Arenas.

Notable Fixes

Fixed the rotation on the Fire's Breath Fire Staff so that it's facing the correct orientation.

Fixed an issue where the player's ankle would bend incorrectly during the Ballerina emote.

Fixed an issue where the player's leg would jitter during the Tree Pose emote.

Updated the punching animation to have footsteps.

Fixed an issue where the player would unintentionally spin after leaving the Romantic Swooning Crouch interaction.

Fixed the VFXs on the Twin Beasts with gems applied.

Fixed the VFXs on the Draconian Edge with gems applied.

Added missing cores for the Depths Ice Gauntlet and Void Gauntlets.

Fixed visual issues with the Barbarian Bruiser helmet and chest.

Fixed an issue that caused the Old Amulet item to not properly roll with a gem slot. As a result, it was impossible to attain Legendary rarity even with a high gear score.

Fixed a visual issue with the Reinforced Shatterer's Heavy Gauntlets of the Sentry apparel.

Fixed a visual issue with the Knight of Devotion apparel.

Fixed a visual issue with the cape of the Stormbound apparel.

Fishing

Fixed bobber and splash visuals that incorrectly appeared on land.

Adjusted fishing trophy impact to account for the new stacking capabilities.

Players can now stack fishing trophies so it's consistent with other trophies.

Gear and Loot

Trashing Vines no longer drop in-game. Added a speculative fix to convert any existing ones into Clumps of Withering Briar. We will continue to monitor the forums to see if players are still encountering this rare issue.

Fixed an issue that caused Isabella's Amulet to not be given to subsequent characters.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to deposit items into a loot bag that was about to disappear.

Fixed an issue that caused loot bags to sometimes disappear while a player was interacting with it.

Disabled the ability to drag Umbral Shards, Gems, or Repair Kits directly from Storage onto equipped items. This should prevent instances where upgrading shows you the wrong amount of available shards in certain instances.

Rarities on Legendary refinement and legendary materials have been adjusted so that the refinement is now epic and the refined materials are now legendary.

Legendary refinement materials drop chances in gathering have been increased.

Legendary refinement materials drop chances in aptitude boxes have been reduced.

Lucky Rabbit foot is now on a lucksafe table.

Elite chests now have a 15% chance to drop 50 umbral.

Increased the durability of all T1 gathering tools.

The Blackguard's Void Gauntlet was previously changed to Refreshing Evasion. The intention was to create an identity for the Blackguard's mage items and create synergy with the Light Armor Drops in the Tempest's Heart. Based on feedback, it will revert back to Plagued Crits.

Removed Gem Sockets from Invasion Shields. Shields are not supposed to have gem sockets, and this brings Invasion Shields back in line with other shields.

Fixed an issue where the Blunderbuss "Last Argument" was incorrectly labeled as musket.

UX, UI, & SOCIAL

Updated blunderbuss damage to reflect per pellet damage. It will now show base damage x6.

Fixed an issue where duplicate Chain Lightning perks appeared in the Trading Post's perks selection list.

Fixed issue where the Reward Container UI would show that you had gained Expertise for a 600GS item when you were already at 600 Expertise.

The correct attributes are now displayed when viewing a weapon to equip in the inventory.

Quickslot consumable cooldown and usability indicators should now appear as intended.

Fixed an issue that caused the Connection Error popup message to spam repeatedly.

Fixed an issue with camping available notifications overlapping.

Fixed an issue where the player could remain crouched or prone while moving with the inventory open.

Fixed an issue where main menu lost SFX after entering the game and exiting back into the main menu.

Quality of Life Improvements

We now show an error message when you attempt to pick up items if the character inventory is already at the maximum item limit.

Added the ability to change skills and spend skill points based on whether the player is in or out of combat, instead of blocking when the player had an ability on cooldown.

Added a tooltip to explain how to increase mana regen on the Attribute menu.

Added new visuals to the ultimate ability in the Weapon Mastery screen to clarify that 10 perk points were needed to unlock it.

Added the ability to rotate the camera with the map open by holding the Right Mouse Button.

Added the Mutator Difficulty Level to always be shown on the HUD for players and Twitch viewers.

The Daily Mission Bonus UI should now always update properly, even if you have the Faction Mission window open when it resets.

Disabled the ability to open reward containers if your inventory is full.

The left side list no longer resets after crafting an item. This should help when choosing to craft again.

Improved player feedback when choosing between different weapon abilities.

Added notifications and effects to celebrate salvaging items.

We now hide Trading Post contracts for invalid items in the search browser.

Any company member can now take control of a company after the Governor is inactive for 25 days. This new feature follows the Consuls' current ability to take control of a company after the Governor is inactive for 15 days.

Spirit shrines will now have their correct name displayed on the respawn screen for better clarity.

A reticle will now appear on the map over a currently selected respawn location.

Added a notification for when the player joins a game mode with not enough room in their inventory to accept rewards.