Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl: Hugh Neutron Actor Wants the Character Added to the Fighting Game

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl was revealed earlier this week and proceeded to set the internet ablaze with excitement, memes, and desires for future additions to the game's roster. The title is similar to Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. series and sees a number of iconic Nickelodeon characters coming together to duke it out with one another. And while there are many characters that fans are hoping to see appear in the game, one somewhat obscure Nicktoon has started to rise above the rest.

Over the course of this week, numerous fans have started to make their voices heard that they want Hugh Neutron to appear in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. Hugh is the father of Jimmy Neutron from Nickelodeon's classic series The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius, and has been beloved over the years for his many hilarious appearances in the show. Fans have made their love for Hugh so loud that they even made his name trend on social media this week, which caught the attention of someone prominent tied to the character.

I AM READY WILLING AND UBER-ABLE TO SMASH ANYONE THAT DARES CHALLENGE ME TO THIS... uh... video game-thingy duel!!! BRING IT ON... as long as pie is included. https://t.co/vvrCuAK9Af — Mark DeCarlo (@markdecarlo) July 14, 2021

While Hugh Neutron was trending on Twitter, the character's voice actor, Mark DeCarlo, took notice of the movement and chimed in with his own thoughts on the matter. DeCarlo, while somewhat acknowledging that he didn't really understand what was going on, made clear that he would love to see Hugh show up in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. "Bring it on... as long as pie is included," DeCarlo said on social media.

What has been funny about this Hugh Neutron initiative from fans is that they seemingly want to see the character appear in All-Star Brawl even more than some other more notable Nickelodeon faces. Then again, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has already shown that it's looking to include some lesser-known characters in the game, with fighters such as Powdered Toast Man, Oblina, and Reptar having already been confirmed for the roster.

For now, we don't know when Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will launch, but it's slated to release at some point this fall. When it does arrive, it will be launching on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Are you someone that wants to see Hugh Neutron appear in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl? And if not, what characters are you hoping to still see join the roster? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.