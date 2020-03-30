Nier Replicant “Upgraded” Version Announced

Nier holds a special place in the hearts of a number of gamers. Developed by PlatinumGames and published by Square Enix in 2010, the action RPG follows the hero Nier as he attempts to find a way to cure his daughter of the deadly Black Scrawl disease. However, PlatinumGames has announced a new version of that game’s upgrade, Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139, is now in-development, featuring a number of twists on the original title. Details remain slim at this time, but this time around, the game will feature a younger protagonist, as a brother attempts to save his sister from the Black Scrawl disease.

The Nier series is a spin-off of the Drakengard franchise, specifically following the events of one of the first game’s various endings. Nier is set 1,000 years after those events, on a version of Earth that has been decimated. In order to cure Nier’s daughter, the hero sets off on a quest, bringing him into conflict with creatures known as Shades. In order to figure out the entire story, players are tasked with completing the game a number of times.

In addition to the main character being younger, it will be interesting to see how else Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 deviates from the original game. According to PlatinumGames, Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 is more of a remake than a remaster. One other confirmed change for the game is that it will now feature full voice acting. Many critics of the original game found its graphics and gameplay lacking when compared with its story, while Nier: Automata was regarded more fondly, in this regard. As such, it will be interesting to see if PlatinumGames makes an effort to make the game a more enjoyable overall experience.

#NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, an upgraded version of the original, is now in development for #PS4, #Xbox One and #Steam! Enter an apocalyptic world as you play as a brother on a quest to cure his sister of a deadly disease in this unique action RPG. pic.twitter.com/aKkebNjfI3 — NieR Series (@NieRGame) March 29, 2020

Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 is slated for release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam. No release window has been announced, as of this writing.

