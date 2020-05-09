Ninja Says He'd Be One of the Best Fortnite Players in the World If He Tried

✖

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins became the most popular streamer and gaming personality in the world alongside the meteoric rise of Fortnite. What draws viewers in? Well, it's kinda simple, his streams are entertaining, and not just because Blevins is a great entertainer, but because he's quite proficient at video games, especially Fortnite. Is he the best Fortnite player in the world? No, but according to the streamer, he could easily be one of the best if he tried harder.

The bold claim was made during Ninja's recent appearance on the "Zapped with Bob Menery" show, where Ninja discussed a variety of topics, including his capabilities when it comes to Fortnite. When asked if he was the best player in the world, the streamer humbly replied "absolutely not." However, Ninja does think he could "easily" be among the best players in the world if he was focused on grinding towards this goal.

“I think I could easily be a top 50 player if I’m playing, practicing, grinding in Creative," said Blevins while speaking on the aforementioned podcast.

If you watch Ninja's streams, you'll know he's already a top player, despite the fact that he doesn't play that much. In fact, Blevins points out that he's hardly played the game the past few weeks. Further, in addition to Fortnite, he's also been dedicating more time to Call of Duty: Warzone and Valorant.

(Photo: Red Bull)

The reality is Ninja will never have the time to dedicate to being one of the best Fortnite players in the world. It's safe to bet he's currently in the top 1,000, maybe even the top 500, which is very impressive considering the game has had 350 million players to date. However, not only is Ninja never going to dedicate the absurd amount of hours to grinding that competitive Fortnite players do, but Ninja is 28 years old. And if you watch competitive Fortnite, you'll know that it's a young man's game, which is the case with many esports, but is especially true when it comes to Epic Games' battle royale title.

As you would expect, this comment from Ninja is causing some division among the hardcore Fortnite community. Many agree with the claim, while others are saying there's no chance. Let us know what you think via the comments section. Could Ninja be one of the top 50 Fortnite players in the world if he dedicated himself to the competitive scene?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.