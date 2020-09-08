Ninja Gaiden Trilogy for PS4 and Nintendo Switch Leaked

✖

A listing from Hong Kong distributor Game Source Entertainment seems to have revealed the existence of Ninja Gaiden Trilogy, a compilation for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. According to the now-removed listing, the game will include Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge. Apparently, the compilation will release in March 2021, and will retail for $39.99. Until an official announcement is made by Koei Tecmo, fans should take this with a grain of salt, but for those that never had the opportunity to play the original trilogy, this certainly seems like exciting news!

A re-release for the trilogy would certainly make a lot of sense. Ninja Gaiden Sigma released on PlayStation 3 to critical acclaim, despite its steep difficulty. While the two sequels did not achieve the same level of success, the games do have their share of fans. A fourth entry in the series has not been officially confirmed, but rumors have been swirling about a new game for quite some time. A compilation could be the perfect way to reintroduce audiences to Ryu Hayabusa and test the waters for his return.

Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge is the only game in the trilogy to appear on a Nintendo platform, thus far. However, Koei Tecmo is currently working on Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity on Nintendo Switch, and has developed a number of Nintendo published games over the last few years. Given the close relationship that seems to have developed between Nintendo and Koei Tecmo, it wouldn't be too surprising to see Ninja Gaiden Trilogy appear on Switch. The games have also prominently appeared on PlayStation platforms. Surprisingly, Xbox One seems to be missing from Game Source Entertainment's listing. The original version of Ninja Gaiden II appeared exclusively on Xbox 360, so it would make sense to see the game on Microsoft's platform, as well.

Of course, until Koei Tecmo makes things official, fans of the series shouldn't get too excited. Retail listings have been made in error in the past, and that could very well be the case, here. For now, fans will just have to hope that they get the opportunity to play as Ryu Hayabusa again in the near future.

Are you excited by the concept of Ninja Gaiden Trilogy? Did you play the original releases? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!