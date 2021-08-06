Ninja Reveals Hopes For Halo Infinite (Exclusive)

✖

Long before he became synonymous with Fortnite, Twitch streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins was a mainstay in the Halo competitive scene. Starting over a decade ago, Ninja took part in the Halo 3 esports scene and continued playing professionally all the way up until Halo 5: Guardians. As such, with a new Halo title planned to release later this year, it stands to reason that Ninja surely has a lot of thoughts about where the series could be heading next.

In an interview with ComicBook.com talking about his appearance in the upcoming film Free Guy, our own Brandon Davis asked Ninja about his thoughts on Halo Infinite prior to its release later this holiday season. Ninja explained that with Infinite, he's just looking for a game that he can just enjoy casually with friends rather than getting fully ingrained in professional play. "Dude, I just want a game that I can play with my boys," Blevins explained. "For me, Halo is what connected me to my oldest brother, John. I love him to death, infinitely. It was where we could, like, play together and actually spend time together was Halo."

Despite looking for a more casual experience with Halo Infinite this time around, Ninja also said he has a few concerns about the game. "The last couple Halos haven't really been that great. So I'm just hoping for the game to just really be casually fun again," he said. Notably, he seemed to be referring to Halo 4 and Halo 5 when it comes to his dissatisfaction with the previous Halo entries. To that end, he said that he hopes 343 Industries can have a good outing this time around.

As a whole, it remains to see how Halo Infinite turns out. The game's first multiplayer beta phase took place last weekend, and for the most part, it was well-received by those who were able to get in on the action. Still, there is a lot that we haven't seen of the project at this point in time, meaning that we won't really know how this game will pan out until later in the year.

At this point in time, a release date for Halo Infinite is still unknown, although it's said to be launching closer to the holidays. Whenever it does arrive, it will be available across Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.